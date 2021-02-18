International Paper's Board of Directors Elects DG Macpherson

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) announced the election of DG Macpherson to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Macpherson, 53, currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of W.W. Grainger, Inc., a Fortune 500 industrial supply company focused on maintenance, repair and operating supplies and related services. Before being elected to his current role, he served as the company's Chief Operating Officer after leading its strategy development and global supply chain.

Before joining Grainger, Mr. Macpherson served as a Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group. Early in his career, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a test engineer. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a Master's of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"DG's extensive supply chain, manufacturing, and operational experience will add tremendous value to our Board, as will his in-depth knowledge of developing and improving the customer experience from order to delivery," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We will benefit from his diverse perspective and background and we are pleased to have DG join our Board."

Mr. Macpherson was identified through a national search conducted by the Diversified Search Group. With the election of Mr. Macpherson, the Board will have 12 directors. To learn more about other members of International Paper's Board of Directors, visit www.internationalpaper.com.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues, and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Related Links

http://www.internationalpaper.com

