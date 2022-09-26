International Patent Protection of SixFix® Deformity Analysis & Correction Software

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDT Holdings, Inc. of Collierville, Tennessee is pleased to announce that it has recently filed an international patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for the proprietary image registration process incorporated in the company's SixFix® Deformity Analysis & Correction Software. AMDT Holdings will continue to aggressively add to its robust portfolio of patents and pending U.S. and foreign patent applications to provide further protection for its SixFix Deformity Analysis & Correction Software and all of the company's continually developing external fixation technologies.

AMDT Holdings currently has over 65 patents and pending patent applications in the United States, Europe, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, China, and WIPO covering the many novel and unique design aspects of its SixFix Circular Fixation System, SixFix Deformity Analysis & Correction Software, and Mini-Rail Fixator System. Patents directed to the SixFix Circular Fixation System have been recently issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Australian Patent Office. The Canadian Intellectual Property Office recently issued a patent directed to the Mini-Rail Fixator System.

