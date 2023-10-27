International Peace NGO Releases Statement on the Israel-Hamas War

HWPL Calls for the Ceasing of All Acts of Aggression

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel-Hamas war, which began with the launch of thousands of rockets on October 7th, has resulted in thousands of deaths and is causing concerns over the possibility that the war could escalate into an international conflict. Several governments and international organizations have called for an end to conflict through official statements.

On October 12th, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace NGO headquartered in South Korea and affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, released a statement regarding the Israel-Hamas war. This is HWPL's third official statement advocating peace, following the release of statements on the human rights crisis in Myanmar in March 2021 and on Russia-Ukraine War in February 2022.

In the statement, HWPL said, "It is the innocent civilians who become the victims in wars, and everyone in the world is witnessing this situation in real time. Failing to stop an unjustified war will result in thousands and tens of thousands of civilian casualties. Can anyone compensate for such devastating atrocities?"

HWPL added that it urges "for the two parties of the war to immediately cease the acts of aggression, protect the citizens, and actively engage in efforts to ensure recovery and peace," and calls on "the UN and the international community to swiftly take necessary measures such as mediating peace between the two parties to bring them to a dialogue and providing humanitarian support."

On March 14, 2016, HWPL, together with international law experts from 15 countries, drafted and announced the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) for an international law for peace. This declaration proposes international cooperation, citizen participation and cultural approaches to conflict prevention, mediation, and peace. HWPL announced that it plans to submit the DPCW to the United Nations. Through peace activities in more than 170 countries, HWPL is unveiling action plans to build a world of peace by establishing an institutional approach to peace in the international community and raising awareness regarding the importance of peace.

The full statement from HWPL on the Israel-Hamas war can be found on the organization's official website (www.hwpl.kr).

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE HWPL