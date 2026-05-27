International Peace Stamp Issued

"The peace crane has become a universal symbol. You don't need to speak Japanese to fold one. You don't need to share the same religion, nationality or history. You only need a piece of paper and the willingness to believe that small, intentional acts of care matter. The paper crane teaches us that transformation is possible," said Steve Monteith, USPS chief customer and marketing officer, who helped dedicate the stamp.

"A flat, ordinary piece of paper becomes something that appears ready to take flight. That is not just origami, it is a metaphor for what human beings can do when we choose creation over destruction, connection over division, and hope over despair. We hope the stamp's deeper message of transformation, hope and human connection will inspire you to share the International Peace stamp with the world," he said.

Joining Monteith for the dedication was Sue DiCicco, the founder of the Peace Crane Project and the artist who folded the crane used on the stamp. "A folded paper crane may be small enough to rest in a child's hand, but powerful enough to carry a message around the world. The USPS International Peace stamp honors the enduring importance of human connection and the unique role of the Postal Service in helping those messages travel," she said.

The origins of the crane as a symbol for peace began with Sadako Sasaki, who was 2 years old when she was exposed to the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. She was diagnosed with leukemia in February 1955 at age 12. While hospitalized, she began folding origami cranes (called "orizuru" in Japanese). Cranes are mythical creatures in Japanese folklore representing longevity because they were said to live for 1,000 years. The practice of senbazuru (folding 1,000 cranes) is believed to grant one wish to anyone who completes the task. Sadako folded cranes until her death on Oct. 25, 1955.

The cranes that Sadako folded are now on display around the world, including at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor and the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

Over time, origami cranes have become a tangible form of praying for peace or a way to show support for people facing difficult times. The Children's Peace Monument, erected in 1958 in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park, features a sculpture of a girl, modeled on Sadako, holding an origami crane above her head. Approximately 10 million cranes are left annually by visitors from around the world.

The Peace Crane Project began in 2012 and encourages students to make origami cranes and trade them with other students around the world. Millions of students in 154 countries have participated.

Sally Andersen-Bruce was selected to photograph the folded crane by Sue DiCicco after working with Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, on the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Lunar New Year stamps.

While the stamp may look like a simple design, Alcalá says it's more complicated than it seems. After Andersen-Bruce photographed the crane, he had to adjust the shadows to make the crane look as if it were in flight. He said arranging the text around the crane so it would appear in a natural position and fitting it on the small size of the stamp was a challenge. Alcalá says these stamps carry a message that is as relevant as ever. "One reason these stamps are important is that they enable people to send and receive a message of peace — a condition everyone hopes to live in."

The International Peace stamp is being issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #InternationalPeaceStamp.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service