International Photography Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees and Award Recipients

In addition, legendary rock music photographer Henry Diltz will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award and photographic agency Magnum Photos will receive the Leadership Award.

About the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

For 55 years, the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum has been the only Hall of Fame worldwide that recognizes and honors significant contributors to the artistic craft and science of photography. In addition to its commitment to the Photography Hall of Fame, the IPHF is a non-profit organization with the purpose of celebrating the achievements of the inventors, pioneers, and pivotal artists throughout the history of photography. The IPHF has preserved the art of photography and its contribution to modern civilization since 1965, and is the proud home to over 2,000 historical cameras and 30,000 images. The IPHF is located in the Grand Center Arts District at 3415 Olive Street St. Louis, Missouri, 63103. More information on the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum can be found at www.iphf.org.

