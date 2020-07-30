International Photography Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees and Award Recipients
Henry Diltz, Lifetime Achievement Award and Magnum Photo Receives Leadership Award
Jul 30, 2020, 12:00 ET
ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum (IPHF) is pleased to announce its 2020 class of Photography Hall of Fame inductees, which will be added to the Hall of Fame and Museum, located in the Grand Center Arts District in St. Louis. The IPHF annually awards and inducts notable photographers or photography industry visionaries for their artistry, innovation, and significant contributions to the art and science of photography. This year, IPHF will host its first-ever hybrid live/virtual induction ceremony in which a worldwide audience will be able to join online on Friday, October 30.
2020 Honorees to be inducted into the Hall of Fame include:
- Robert Adams, Photographer
- Lynsey Addario, Photojournalist
- Alfred Eisenstaedt, Photojournalist
- Hiro, Fashion/Art/Portrait photographer
- Jay Maisel, Fine Art/Portrait/Commercial photographer
- Duane Michals, Photographic Innovator
- Carrie Mae Weems, Fine Art/Conceptual Photographer
In addition, legendary rock music photographer Henry Diltz will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award and photographic agency Magnum Photos will receive the Leadership Award.
About the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum
For 55 years, the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum has been the only Hall of Fame worldwide that recognizes and honors significant contributors to the artistic craft and science of photography. In addition to its commitment to the Photography Hall of Fame, the IPHF is a non-profit organization with the purpose of celebrating the achievements of the inventors, pioneers, and pivotal artists throughout the history of photography. The IPHF has preserved the art of photography and its contribution to modern civilization since 1965, and is the proud home to over 2,000 historical cameras and 30,000 images. The IPHF is located in the Grand Center Arts District at 3415 Olive Street St. Louis, Missouri, 63103. More information on the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum can be found at www.iphf.org.
SOURCE International Photography Hall of Fame