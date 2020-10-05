International Plasma Awareness Week 2020: Be a Hero, Donate Plasma Today

IPAW 2020 is especially significant given the urgent need for plasma donations, which have declined significantly due to the impacts of social distancing measures and other mobility restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the complex manufacturing of plasma-derived therapies can take 7-12 months, any decline in plasma donations could impact patients' ability to access their lifesaving therapies.

Plasma—the straw-colored, liquid portion of blood—contains proteins necessary for carrying out critical functions in the human body, such as antibodies to fight diseases and clotting factors to regulate bleeding. If a person has insufficient levels of any one plasma protein, his/her body cannot carry out these vital functions, causing a variety of chronic and life-threatening medical conditions.

"During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the world has come to understand the importance of plasma as a life-saving material," said Amy Efantis, PPTA President and CEO. "What patients around the world have long known, however, is that plasma and plasma donors save lives. Plasma donations in the U.S. and in the EU have decreased over the past few months, but as we observe IPAW this week, we call on donors – new and existing – to roll up their sleeves and contribute to saving and improving lives. Likewise, we call on regulators here in the United States and in Europe to remove barriers that limit opportunities for committed and healthy adults to donate their plasma. Plasma donors' dedication is more important and essential now than ever before."

Plasma donations have always been essential and necessary. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges unlike any other the world has experienced in more than 100 years, but PPTA remains steadfastly committed to its mission to promote the availability of — and access to — safe and effective plasma protein therapies for all patients, no matter where they are around the world.

