International Precious Metals Partners with World-Renowned Master Coin Designer to Strike NASA Approved Gold Commemorative Proof Design for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

"We set out to memorialize the Apollo 11 Anniversary in a symbolic and patriotic way. Landing men on the moon was a monumental accomplishment for our country, and our collection celebrates that American achievement," said Barry Jepson, President and CEO of International Precious Metals. He added, "Master Coin Designer, Joel Iskowitz, is truly a national treasure. It's been an incredible experience working with him on this important NASA approved commemorative proof project, and we're thrilled to have assembled a collection that is certain to reignite your appreciation for mankind's most daunting achievement."

Often touted as one of America's most prolific coin designers, Joel Iskowitz has honored NASA's astronauts before. In 2011, he was tasked to design both the obverse and reverse of the New Frontier Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, awarded to astronauts John Herschel Glenn Jr., Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins in recognition of their significant contributions to society. Iskowitz shared his sentiments about the special occasion: "I was privileged to design the New Frontier Bronze Medal for the U.S. Mint, which commemorated the 40th anniversary of mankind's first steps on the moon." He added, "Now, I am proud to have the opportunity once again to honor the accomplishments of NASA and all those that were involved with the Apollo program. The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half-Ounce 24 Karat Gold Ultra Cameo Commemorative Proof is a superb way to recognize the ingenuity and heroism that led to that extraordinary moment in time."

About Joel Iskowitz

Having created over 50 U.S. coin and medal designs issued in the last decade, Joel Iskowitz is the most prolific U.S. coinage designer of the modern era and one of the world's most sought after coin designers. As a member of the U.S. Mint's elite Artistic Infusion Program, he has designed five reverses for Platinum American Eagles, seven commemorative coins, nine First Spouse coins, six quarters, and four Presidential $1 coins. Mr. Iskowitz has 15 Congressional Medal of Honor design credits including The New Frontier Congressional Gold Medal. He's also the only American to design the portrait of the Queen for a British coin. Joel Iskowitz is one of few living artists to have had his artwork displayed in the Pentagon, the Capitol, and the White House at the same time. Late United States Senator and former NASA astronaut, Hon. John Glenn, was once quoted as he paid homage to Joel Iskowitz's design talents: "The artwork of Joel Iskowitz is of national historic significance." He went on to say, "As a former United States Astronaut, I am proud of the work Mr. Iskowitz has done to honor our nation's astronauts and America's space program."

About International Precious Metals

Since 1995, International Precious Metals has grown to become one of the largest and most recognized nationwide dealers of U.S. Mint coins and a leader in rare historic U.S. Gold and Silver. In 2014, IPM made national news by securing and grading all four of the 2014 American Eagle Gold denominations "From Mint Sealed Box #1." It marked the first time in the history of the American Eagle Gold Program that a company acquired and graded all four American Eagle Gold denominations "From Mint Sealed Box #1" at the same time. In June of 2016, IPM also made headlines by securing extremely limited and exclusive allocations of Edmund C. Moy signature label coins from Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC). In 2018, IPM once again claimed its position as a top provider of U.S. Mint coins by being amongst the very first retailers in the country to recognize the significance of the low mintage and "Key Date" status of the 2018 $25 American Gold Eagle half-ounce coin.

