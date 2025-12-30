International Private Equity Team Heron View Partners Announces Firm Launch

The team behind the investment firm, which specializes in lower middle market private equity globally, has split from its former parent following PineBridge Investments' acquisition by MetLife Investment Management.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron View Partners ("HVP"), a private equity platform and investment firm specializing in global middle market investments, has commenced operations as a standalone entity under the purview of Hong Kong-based holding company Pacific Century Group ("PCG").

HVP is the continuation of the private equity business formed 25 years ago by founder, Steven N. Costabile, first at American International Group (AIG) and then PineBridge Investments. The firm comprises 17 employees boasting decades of experience in the alternative investments space with offices located in Hong Kong, London, Mexico City, New York, and Zurich. HVP is launching with approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management and an existing roster of international clients based in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

"We are thrilled that 25 years after our founding, we have the opportunity as Heron View Partners to continue our pursuit of building leading global private market portfolios," said Steven Costabile, Global Head at Heron View Partners. "Having both the continuity and consistency of our legacy investment team in place combined with a 'clean sheet of paper' to build a firm that reflects our joint experience and values is truly an opportunity that we embrace wholeheartedly. Our new structure empowers the team to continue and improve on our culture of accountability, transparency and alignment of interest with our investors."

Costabile is joined on HVP's senior leadership team by managing directors Justin Pollack, Loïc Rentiers, Jason McGann, Jay Quenville, Olivier Keller and Maria Suarez.

Prior to the establishment of HVP, the firm's executive leadership served as the private fund investment team at insurance company AIG from 2000 to 2009. In 2010, AIG's asset management group was purchased by PCG and subsequently renamed PineBridge Investments. The group subsequently operated as the private equity funds team for PineBridge up through the firm's acquisition by MetLife Investment Management in December 2025.

With the split from PineBridge, HVP will continue managing the investments begun under the team's previous ownership in addition to seeking new prospects aligned with its emphasis on investments within the lower middle market, across secondaries, funds, and co-investments conducted through a variety of structures.

"HVP provides institutional investors with the perspective and context of global private market professionals with investment experience going back over 30 years," said Costabile. "We source and execute on specialized co-investments, fund strategies, secondaries and separate accounts while offering our investors direct access to our senior investment professionals. Our goal is to create trusted relationships within this space that are hard to duplicate by larger financial advisory firms. The HVP team has never shied away from meeting complex opportunities with seamless solutions, and we are eager to work with both existing and future partnerships in facilitating high-quality investment vehicles as we embark on this new chapter."

More information about Heron View Partners' history, leadership, and investment strategy is available at https://heronviewpartners.com/.

About Heron View Partners

Heron View Partners is an international private equity platform that possesses decades of experience in connecting investors with substantial opportunities in the global middle market space. Previously operating as a private equity fund team under AIG before transitioning to PineBridge, the Heron View Partners team now operates as an independent office with the backing of Pacific Century Group. With a multi-tiered strategy utilizing primary investments alongside secondaries and co-investments with trusted partners, Heron View prioritizes purpose, expertise, and alignment in its collaborations and investment undertakings.

