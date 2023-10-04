International Process Plants Acquires Warwick Chemical Mostyn, Wales Site from The Lubrizol Corporation

News provided by

International Process Plants

04 Oct, 2023, 10:05 ET

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP), a leading global provider of pre-owned and new process plants and equipment, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the idled Warwick Chemical Mostyn, Wales, UK site from The Lubrizol Corporation. This strategic move reinforces IPP's commitment to helping global manufactures exit their redundant assets in a sustainable and innovative way to focus on their core business while leaving IPP's expertise to redeploy the assets and create new opportunities for the local workforce and community.

The Warwick Chemical Mostyn site, which formerly produced stain removal ingredients for detergent products, features a robust infrastructure ideally suited for various chemical applications. IPP plans to sustainably redeploy these assets to its client facilities globally, making the site and its basic infrastructure available for redevelopment to support the local community needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ronald Gale, President of International Process Plants, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Warwick Chemical Mostyn site from Lubrizol. The trust that Lubrizol has placed in IPP's 45 years of experience in sustainably repurposing industrial manufacturing plants will allow the company to focus on their core business while IPP manages the orderly redevelopment of the site and redeployment of the manufacturing assets."

For business inquiries, please contact:
Ross Gale, Vice President
International Process Plants
[email protected]
+1 609 589 0627

About International Process Plants (IPP):
Since 1978, the IPP Group has grown to be a leading global facilitator of manufacturing growth and redevelopment opportunities in the pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, fine chemical, industrial chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, power generation, and polymer industries. IPP enables sustainable industrial growth by deploying pre-existing complete plants, process systems, and process equipment that are immediately available, at a fraction of the cost and delivery time of brand-new assets. It boasts a global portfolio of 17 complete industrial sites for redevelopment, over 110 complete plants and over 15,000 major pieces of equipment and systems. To learn more about IPP, visit www.ippe.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Scott Phillips
International Process Plants
Global Resource Director
[email protected]
+1 609 586 8004

SOURCE International Process Plants

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.