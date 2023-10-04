International Process Plants Acquires Warwick Chemical Mostyn, Wales Site from The Lubrizol Corporation

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP), a leading global provider of pre-owned and new process plants and equipment, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the idled Warwick Chemical Mostyn, Wales, UK site from The Lubrizol Corporation. This strategic move reinforces IPP's commitment to helping global manufactures exit their redundant assets in a sustainable and innovative way to focus on their core business while leaving IPP's expertise to redeploy the assets and create new opportunities for the local workforce and community.

The Warwick Chemical Mostyn site, which formerly produced stain removal ingredients for detergent products, features a robust infrastructure ideally suited for various chemical applications. IPP plans to sustainably redeploy these assets to its client facilities globally, making the site and its basic infrastructure available for redevelopment to support the local community needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ronald Gale, President of International Process Plants, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Warwick Chemical Mostyn site from Lubrizol. The trust that Lubrizol has placed in IPP's 45 years of experience in sustainably repurposing industrial manufacturing plants will allow the company to focus on their core business while IPP manages the orderly redevelopment of the site and redeployment of the manufacturing assets."

About International Process Plants (IPP):

Since 1978, the IPP Group has grown to be a leading global facilitator of manufacturing growth and redevelopment opportunities in the pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, fine chemical, industrial chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, power generation, and polymer industries. IPP enables sustainable industrial growth by deploying pre-existing complete plants, process systems, and process equipment that are immediately available, at a fraction of the cost and delivery time of brand-new assets. It boasts a global portfolio of 17 complete industrial sites for redevelopment, over 110 complete plants and over 15,000 major pieces of equipment and systems. To learn more about IPP, visit www.ippe.com

