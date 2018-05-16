International Products Group meets with innovators at National Hardware Show, buyers next

IPG CEO Mitch Gould, who has worked with major brands like Sunbeam, Igloo, Raindrop, Chapin, Allegretti and Nelson among others, conceived IPG to help satisfy the needs and challenges of today's manufacturers. Gould and his team have been attending the National Hardware Show since 1986, and they are always excited to find new products from around the world looking to enter the U.S. market.

"Shows like this are a great opportunity to meet with up-and-coming manufacturers, the lifeblood of the business," Gould said. "Our team has a keen eye for identifying brands we know can be successful in the states, and no one offers a faster, more cost-effective vehicle to get your products onto store shelves and e-commerce websites."

Gould developed the Evolution of Distribution, a turnkey system to import, distribute and promote international brands. IPG works closely with developers, helping companies launch and market new and existing products in the U.S., importing, distributing and promoting — all from one platform.

"We have intimate and unique relationships with buyers all across the country, and we have a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, Jeff Fernandez, on our team," Gould said. "No other company offers the type of turnkey solution, expertise and know-how that our team does."

MORE ON IPG AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise spanning several categories of consumer products in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and beverages.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky to name a few.

For more information on International Products Group, including, visit www.ipgsales.net.

