International Program Continues Growth At SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An increased number of Spanish-language sessions and an ISBE/ANGA International Breakfast with speakers from around the world will be on the schedule when SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® continues its global expansion in New Orleans next month, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

From Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3, Expo will be a magnet for a global who's who of attendees, exhibitors and thought leaders. The largest and premier cable trade event in the Americas, Cable-Tec Expo is where the industry gathers to discuss the technical capabilities, market demand and business impact of high bandwidth services, streaming video and other opportunities.

Expo 2019 will include three Spanish language sessions presented by TVC, including:

"How to monetize OTT in the Latin American market?" – Addressing how operators can achieve greater margins with OTT streaming and implications on network bandwidth. Gaston Molina , Product Manager for Telecom Argentina, and Vincencio Maya , Service Assurance Director for Millicom. ( Tuesday, Oct. 1 , 2:15 p.m. )

Addressing how operators can achieve greater margins with OTT streaming and implications on network bandwidth. , Product Manager for Telecom Argentina, and , Service Assurance Director for Millicom. ( , ) "Should we grow into DOCSIS 3.1, FTTx or both?" – A discussion of FTTx and HFC DOCSIS 3.1, including applications to brownfield/greenfield areas and comparative returns on investment. ( Wednesday, Oct. 2 , 9:00 a.m. )

A discussion of FTTx and HFC DOCSIS 3.1, including applications to brownfield/greenfield areas and comparative returns on investment. ( , ) "Internet Traffic Management Intelligence – A must for Operators" – Exploring management of IP traffic, including the future of traffic/capacity, as well as traffic management intelligence considerations. Felipe Bonilla , Electrical Engineer, TVC. ( Wednesday, Oct. 2 , 10:15 a.m. )

On Thursday, Oct. 3 (7:30 a.m.), the ISBE/ANGA International Breakfast presented by CommScope will feature "Lessons from Leaders: The Best Network Evolution Strategies to 10G." The panel will explore: where to enter the upgrade cycle; the six market trends you can't ignore; the smartest approaches for transforming your network; and 10G's role as the gateway to Gigabit Smart Cities. Speakers include:

Bill Warga , Vice President, Technology for Liberty Global

, Vice President, Technology for Liberty Global Andrew Baxter , General Manager, HFC Engineering for Australia's nbn co

, General Manager, HFC Engineering for nbn co Carsten Engelke , Technical Director, ANGA

, Technical Director, ANGA Chris Bastian , Senior Vice President and CTO for SCTE•ISBE

, Senior Vice President and CTO for SCTE•ISBE Steve McCaffery , CommScope Senior Vice President, International Service Provider Sales (moderator)

Additional speakers for sessions and the breakfast panel will be announced in the future.

In addition, the SCTE•ISBE International Cable-Tec Games will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Innovation Theater, in the Exhibit Hall. International Cable-Tec Games supporters include Corning, Tempo Communications, VeEx, Altec, and America Ilsintech.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Direct links are available for Cable-Tec Expo attendee registration (https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/) and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/).

