International Protest to Happen in Major Cities Demanding Pornhub Be Shut Down for Alleged Child Rape and Trafficking Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, International Day of Non-Violence, protestors will gather outside Pornhub/MindGeek offices in Los Angeles , Montreal , and London from 11am-2pm calling for the site to be shut down for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children, as evidenced by a growing number of public cases.

Traffickinghub.com A movement to shut down Pornhub for aiding sex trafficking.

In recent news , an alleged sex trafficker from Alabama was arrested after he was verified by Pornhub. He was caught selling videos on Pornhub of himself sexually assaulting a child as part of a program where Pornhub would earn 35 percent of the revenue from the alleged crime scene footage.

With signers from 192 countries, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait 's "Traffickinghub" petition to shut down Pornhub recently surpassed two million signatures. The campaign, based on numerous examples of real videos of child sexual abuse, adult trafficking, assault, and rape—all monetized on Pornhub—also released a viral video which has gained 33 million cumulative views. The movement has been featured in hundreds of media articles, and has drawn support from celebrities and notable adult industry performers. Jenna Jameson known as "The Queen of Porn" recently said, "Pornhub profits off of the rape and torture of women and children. Take a stand against these monsters at MindGeek...Shut it DOWN." A significant number of adult industry performers have also signed the petition to shutter the site alongside millions of concerned citizens globally.

"This global movement to hold Pornhub accountable for complicity in mass child abuse and trafficking is for anyone and everyone who cares about the safety of children and the most vulnerable in our society. We all agree that no one should be raped, abused and trafficked for profit on the world's largest and most popular porn site. It is time to take a stand together, raise our collective voices, and shut it down," said campaign founder Laila Mickelwait.

The non-religious, non-partisan movement has been endorsed by over 300 organizations. Inspired by the petition, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a letter to attorney general William Barr, demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice open an investigation into Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek. A multi-party group of Canadian members of parliament also sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the Government of Canada to investigate Pornhub and MindGeek.

Details on the international protest can be found at traffickinghub.com/downloads .

Social distancing and COVID precaution measures will be implemented during the protest, in some locations that may limit protest size.

The full story, along with a way to sign the petition, is available at traffickinghub.com . For up-to-the-minute updates on the progress of the campaign, follow Laila Mickelwait on Twitter.

