International Re Hires Nate Reznicek as Head of US Distribution

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Re (I–RE), the specialist captive insurance and reinsurance MGA, has appointed Nate Reznicek as Head of US Distribution, to continue the growth of I–RE and its revolutionary RE–PAID product in its primary market of the United States.

Nate Reznicek has built an award-winning career in the captive insurance industry, serving as a leading advocate for the captives of mid-market businesses and providing expert consulting and advisory services to independent brokers throughout the U.S. Reznicek served most recently as Director of Operations at CIC Services, LLC where he led the captive practice and serves on a number of industry boards and committees and is a faculty member for the International Center for Captive Insurance Education (ICCIE).

Andy Jeckells, Co-CEO I–RE, commented: "Nate Reznicek is a tireless advocate for captive ownership in the United States, to which I–RE is equally committed. We work with high-performing, mid-market businesses, for which our RE–PAID product has been specifically designed, giving business owners access to the same powerful tools to underwrite their own commercial property and casualty insurance whilst retaining profits, as Fortune 500 companies. Nate will further our ambitious growth program throughout the United States. I'm delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him."'

Nate Reznicek, Head of US Distribution, I–RE added, "I was immediately impressed with I–RE's unique RE–PAID product, which allows up to 50% of premium spend to be retained for commercial property and casualty lines with A-rated carriers. I look forward to introducing our turn-key all-in-one integrated product to brokers and captive managers, helping them to diversify their book, expand their offerings, and create significant competitive advantage."

About International Re

International Re (I–RE) is a London-based, alternative risk transfer insurance and reinsurance MGU. It is a captive insurance specialist and Lloyd's coverholder, with A rated capacity. It provides innovative insurance and reinsurance solutions to mid-market captives, which have previously found it difficult to gain access to effective cover for their commercial property and casualty risks.

