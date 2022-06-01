International Real Estate Firm Offers Two Private Islands for Sale

Private Islands, Personal Retreats, Family Compounds Become Real Possibilities with the Right Real Estate Guidance

SAN IGNACIO, Belize, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has ever thought about owning their own island, now they can. One of the most successful real estate firms in Belize, Belize Keller Williams, has just announced that it has listed two islands for sale: one in Belize and one in Panama. For those not looking to purchase an island, Belize Keller Williams has a number of personal retreats or business/family compounds among its many listings. Better still, for those who dream of living the international lifestyle in a sunny and exclusive destination it is within reach, even if one is not among the rich and famous. There are creative ways to make it happen, as with one recent buyer who crowd-funded his purchase in Belize. No matter what they're looking for, Belizer Keller Williams has the properties to meet their clients' budget and make their dreams come true in ways previously unimaginable.

Are you a Belizer? Island Dreams do come true! What does your day look like?

"Now you can be one of those working from home via the internet from anywhere in the world, and enjoying your dreams," says Macarena Rose, Broker of Belize Inland and Island Properties and longtime resident of the country of Belize. When Macarena moved to Belize, almost two decades ago, working remote was not really feasible. These days, it is so common that people are throwing their hat over the wall and moving to live where they choose to, instead of having to.

NEW LISTING: Belize Island: Frenchman's Caye

Located off the coast of Punta Gorda, in the southern part of Belize , this island offers exceptional fishing, diving and snorkeling. With flats, reefs, lagoons, estuaries and five river mouths just a short boat ride away, visitors to this beautiful, all-natural piece of the world can fish for permit everything from tarpon to snapper, kayak and marvel the scenic views of the famous Seven Hills, with the mainland coastline as a distant backdrop.

, this island offers exceptional fishing, diving and snorkeling. With flats, reefs, lagoons, estuaries and five river mouths just a short boat ride away, visitors to this beautiful, all-natural piece of the world can fish for permit everything from tarpon to snapper, kayak and marvel the scenic views of the famous Seven Hills, with the mainland coastline as a distant backdrop. The island includes a natural variety of harvest fruit and citrus trees, as well as wild sugar cane.

Official Language in Belize : English

: English Acreage: 37 acres

Asking Price: $2.6 million USD

More Information: http://ow.ly/ZQrp30sk8nh

NEW LISTING: Panama Island: Isla Macarena

Located off the coast of Panama , this island is ideally located for tourism or as a private destination. The island is titled in the archipelago de las Perlas in Panama , and is being sold below value, with an appraisal already done.

, this island is ideally located for tourism or as a private destination. The island is titled in the archipelago de las Perlas in , and is being sold below value, with an appraisal already done. Official Language in Panama : Spanish

: Spanish Acreage: 400+ acres (163 hectares)

Asking Price: $9.2 million USD

More Information: http://ow.ly/qK0q30sk8na

Belize Real Estate Services has many additional properties for sale at price points that fit every budget.

To see them all, visit the realtor's website at https://www.belizerealestateservices.com ; for a quick sampling of the area's best deals, see below:

BEST VALUE IN CAYO: 90-Acre Resort for Sale: This secluded private 90-acre jungle resort near Xunantunich, one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, features 12 riverside cabanas, a stunning hacienda-style main house, a separate manager's apartment, a bar/restaurant, with a large deck overlooking the river; a wedding chapel, newly renovated pool and bird-watching tower. Perfect for those wanting a ready to re-open Belize resort, this property was once #1 on Trip Advisor. It would also make a wonderful family retreat or personal compound. Asking price: $2.4 million USD . See details here: http://ow.ly/ZJsB30sk8tL or http://ow.ly/BQBm30sk8vU .





This secluded private 90-acre jungle resort near Xunantunich, one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, features 12 riverside cabanas, a stunning hacienda-style main house, a separate manager's apartment, a bar/restaurant, with a large deck overlooking the river; a wedding chapel, newly renovated pool and bird-watching tower. Perfect for those wanting a ready to re-open resort, this property was once #1 on Trip Advisor. It would also make a wonderful family retreat or personal compound. Asking price: . See details here: or . GORGEOUS BEACHFRONT VILLA: This beautiful home has a fabulous view of the Belize Barrier Reef! It is also a perfectly private place to call home. Asking price: $799,000 USD . See details here:

https://bit.ly/38DIe3a

About Belize Real Estate Services

Belize Real Estate Services has been providing trusted services to both buyers and sellers of property throughout Belize for over 18 years. Its principal, Macarena Rose , has been featured in numerous television and radio programs, including the well-known HGTV "International House Hunters"

shown extensively throughout North America. As one of the top-producing real estate firms in Belize, the company is a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and holds a specialization in international real estate sales. With some of the top property listings in the country, Belize Real Estate Services stands ready to assist in-country and international buyers find the perfect home, business or personal retreat in the paradise that is Belize. To learn more or to begin exploring available properties, visit https://www.belizerealestateservices.com .

Media Contact:

Yvette Dalton

[email protected]

1.727.565.1507

SOURCE Belize Real Estate Services