International Recording Artist Greg Wyard raises dialogue with timely rock guitar-driven single "Guns and Money"

https://s.disco.ac/jcfyuxedapzt

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - UK-born, Canadian-based Greg Wyard is an adult alternative singer-songwriter with a flair for melody. His infectious enthusiasm, captivating musicality, and storytelling lyrics have earned him 3.4 million views on YouTube, while his songs and live performances have resonated with audiences throughout his travels in New Zealand, Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Lately, Wyard is striking a departure from his usual repertoire with the release of the edgy "Guns and Money." Known mostly for his heartfelt relationship songs, Wyard comes out swinging with a powerful, gritty new track. Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Wyard, the song's backdrop issues a guitar-heavy rock attitude elevated by drummer Troy Feener (Druckfarben, Tom Cochrane, and David Usher), adding depth, emotion and the intensity of grunge rock.

"When an artist sees an opportunity to showcase their versatility, it becomes a natural process,"

said Wyard. "The inspiration for Guns and Money is my observation of the current news cycle, where stories of wealth and weaponry can overshadow essential concerns such as basic human rights and needs. I wanted to write a direct open letter about it in a song and emphasize this with rock guitars."

In a world where music can reflect the current state of affairs, "Guns and Money" is a powerful commentary and a reminder to reconsider priorities and question the narratives dominating lives.

"Greg Wyard IS a spectacular talent. His recent track, "Guns and Money" is a kind that should come with a warning label because once you hear it, it's going to be stuck in your head for a week. - Peter Hume, Television Producer, Writer

"Greg Wyard's infectious, feel-good music is always a joy, and with the catchy "Guns and Money" track, he doesn't miss a beat. – Jeanne Beker, Television Personality, Fashion Editor, Author

"Greg Wyard is a wonder. Great writer, performer, multi-instrumentalist, and the guy's got soul."– Fred Mollin, Legendary Record Producer, International Film & Television Composer

"Guns and Money" is available on all major platforms.

Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/album/2FVtmGTX341ApCWPLvAWvg

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/guns-and-money/1710056558?i=1710056559

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/track/319580415

For More Information:

https://gregwyard.com

https://www.facebook.com/gregwyardmusic

https://www.instagram.com/gregwyard

https://www.tiktok.com/@gregwyard

https://www.youtube.com/@gregwyard

Media:

Irene Carroll

Public and Media Relations Strategist

t] 416.366.5473 | e] [email protected]

SOURCE Greg Wyard Music