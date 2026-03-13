International Relief Organization "Right Now for Jamaica" to Host Inaugural Gala for Hurricane Melissa Recovery

Celebrating the resilience of the Jamaican spirit by supporting relief efforts to recover and rebuild

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Now for Jamaica (RNFJ), a newly formed international relief organization, has announced its Inaugural Fundraiser Gala Dinner & Concert to be held on Saturday March 28, 2026, 5:00 pm-10:00 pm. Billed as an elegant evening of culture, purpose, and philanthropy, the event is dedicated to strengthening Jamaica's long-term resilience following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

Ron McKay, President of Right Now for Jamaica The Honorable Audrey P. Marks, former Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States and Minister of Efficiency, Innovation & Digital Transformation, will receive RNFJ's Inaugural President's Award for her distinguished representation of Jamaica

Taking place at the Royal Ballroom in Bowie, Maryland, the gala will bring together members of the Jamaican diaspora, corporate leaders, policymakers, and philanthropists for a night of fine dining and collective action. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward rebuilding critical sectors in Jamaica, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The Honorable Audrey P. Marks, former Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, OJ Minister of Efficiency, Innovation & Digital Transformation and Member of Parliament, Manchester North Eastern, will receive RNFJ's Inaugural President's Award for her distinguished representation of Jamaica. Also in attendance will be His Excellency Antony Anderson, Major General (Ret'd), current Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States.

"Our mission transcends immediate relief; we are dedicated to the sustainable renewal of the communities that form the heart of Jamaica," said Ronald McKay, President of Right Now for Jamaica. "This gala is a call to action for our global community to unite and ensure that our recovery efforts result in a stronger, more self-sufficient future for the island."

The evening's entertainment will feature a world-class lineup headlined by two-time Grammy-nominated reggae powerhouse and RNFJ Director, Etana. She will be joined by superstar artists Mykal Rose & Ras Mista Fyah, Julian Junior Marvin, and the Legendary Wailers.

RNFJ Vice President Dr. Maurice Miles noted that the gala serves as a vital platform to mobilize the diaspora. "As recovery transitions into long-term rebuilding, the need for sustained partnership and investment remains paramount," stated Dr. Miles. "This event fosters meaningful partnerships that will drive measurable impact across the island."

RNFJ has already made a significant impact on the ground, providing assistance in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica and adopting the hurricane-ravaged Percy Junor Hospital. To date, the organization has donated over $100,000 in medical supplies to the facility, with additional shipments currently en route.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at www.jamaicagala.com .

About Right Now for Jamaica (RNFJ): Right Now for Jamaica is a certified 501(c)(3) delivering urgent aid and mobilizing strategic partnerships to support Jamaica's current Hurricane Melissa recovery effort and long-term infrastructure needs to rebuild a stronger Jamaica

