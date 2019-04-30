International Respect For Chickens Day Celebrates Compassion for Chickens

"A library display, a vegan open house, an informative blog post, or simply talking to family and friends about the plight – and delight – of chickens are great ways to stick up for chickens," Davis says.

" Happy chickens are cheerful birds ," says Karen Davis, who maintains a sanctuary for chickens in Virginia. "Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air, as documented in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs and in my Encyclopedia Britannica article Chickens: Their Life and Death in Farming Operations ."

" The Social Life of Chickens " shows who chickens truly are – vibrant, personable, earth-loving birds."

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate. For information, visit United Poultry Concerns at http://www.upc-online.org .

