International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, Awarded US $5.0 Million Contract

The contract provides for the maintenance of both Caltrans' commercial vehicle enforcement systems and traffic data collection systems. Commercial vehicle enforcement systems are used to screen trucks based on weights, dimensions, safety, and credentials. Traffic data collection systems provide 24-hour information at key locations on California highways. The data collected from each location includes axle and gross vehicle weights, axle spacing, vehicle classification, and speed information. The data is essential for Caltrans' pavement, highway monitoring and capacity studies, accident rate calculations, and the analysis of truck transport practices.

Mr. Terry Bergan, IRD's President and CEO commented, "IRD has been a long term systems and service supplier to Caltrans, and this new contract underlines our ongoing commitment and positive relationship with the State. IRD continues to renew our key multi-year contracts and sign significant new agreements within our service and maintenance markets around the world, increasing the recurring revenue aspects of our business."

About IRD

IRD is a highway traffic management technology company specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems industry. IRD is a North American company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with sales and service offices throughout the United States and overseas. Private corporations, transportation agencies and highway authorities around the world use IRD's products and advanced systems to manage and protect their highway infrastructures.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

