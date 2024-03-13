International Round Table at Oxford Announces Exciting Summer Sessions

OXFORD, England, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Round Table (IRT), under the esteemed leadership of Managing Director Shenette Alexander, is delighted to announce its upcoming summer sessions, scheduled to take place from July 15th to July 25th, 2024, at Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford.

The International Round Table has been a beacon of excellence exploring topics in education, art, science, religion, and charity for over three decades. Directed and hosted by Shenette Alexander since 1996, IRT has brought together a wide array of professionals including business leaders, educators, professors, government officials, and ministers of education from across the globe to engage in meaningful dialogues and collaborations.

Our Upcoming Summer Sessions:

July 15-18, 2024:

Global Awareness and Action: Education

Wellbeing in Education

Children and Adolescents in Education

July 22-25, 2024:

Education Law

AI in Education

These sessions, held at Harris Manchester College, will provide a platform for scholars, experts, and thought leaders to delve into crucial topics shaping the future of education and society. Participants can expect enriching discussions, insightful presentations, unparalleled networking prospects, and publishing opportunities.

Shenette Alexander, Managing Director of IRT, shared her excitement about the upcoming sessions: "We are thrilled to continue our tradition of fostering global collaboration and knowledge exchange at the International Round Table. These summer sessions promise to be both enriching and transformative, offering participants the opportunity to engage with world-renowned scholars and leaders in education."

The International Round Table takes pride in its alumni network, which includes influential figures such as 54 Ministers of Education, 15 US State Senators, and 2 US Governors. This diverse and accomplished alumni base underscores the broad impact of the IRT's initiatives.

At the heart of IRT's mission is the belief in the power of collaboration to drive positive change on an international scale. By bringing together scholars, practitioners, and leaders from various disciplines, IRT aims to foster innovation and inspire impactful solutions to the challenges facing society today.

Join Us in Oxford: Academics, educators, and leaders worldwide are invited to participate in the upcoming summer sessions at the International Round Table. Abstract submissions are welcome, and papers submitted to the Forum on Public Policy will undergo peer review for possible publication.

Participants can look forward to receiving a certificate acknowledging their participation and presentation at the concluding banquet.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience that promises to shape the future of education and society. Join us at the International Round Table in Oxford this summer!

For more information and to register, visit https://www.internationalroundtable.co.uk/upcoming-sessions

About International Round Table:

International Round Table is dedicated to the promotion of education, art, science, religion, and charity through academic conferences and the publication of scholarly papers. With a rich history spanning over three decades, IRT brings together scholars, experts, and leaders from around the world to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and seek positive change on an international scale.

