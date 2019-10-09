International Rugby Superstar Ma'a Nonu joins San Diego Legion

His speed, explosiveness and raw power have forever changed how the Center position is played and has led to him being one of the all-time top try scorers in Super Rugby.

Nonu stated in connection with his signing, "I'm really grateful to be joining the San Diego Legion and to play in the MLR for the 2020 season. I'm looking forward to the challenge of the new season ahead with the team. My family and I are excited about the move to San Diego."

2019 MLR Coach of the Year and San Diego Legion Head Coach, Rob Hoadley, added, "Ma'a is a huge addition for us. It is undeniable that he will have a major impact on the MLR this season. He is a world class player who has proven himself to be one of the greats of the game. His talent and leadership will be a perfect addition to the San Diego Legion organization."

Nonu will be joining the San Diego Legion team at the commencement of pre-season training this December.

