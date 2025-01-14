International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) Releases New Bump Cap Safety Standard

ANSI/ISEA 100-2024 outlines performance, testing and labeling requirements for industrial bump caps.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Head injuries are one of most frequently reported recordable injuries across numerous industries. Contusions, lacerations, bruises and other head injuries caused by worker-generated impact affect thousands of workers each year, resulting in significant injury and cost. These types of head injuries are common in workplaces where spaces are tight and workers are in close proximity to equipment and accessories.

To protect workers from such injuries, many employers use a form of safety equipment known as a bump cap. Until now, however, there was no industry standard for these products in the United States.

"Bump caps are a vital component of comprehensive workplace head protection," ISEA President & CEO Cam Mackey

The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), in conjunction with industry stakeholders, has developed ANSI/ISEA 100-2024, a voluntary industry consensus standard that establishes the minimum performance, testing and labeling criteria for industrial bump caps and bump cap inserts used in the workplace, which are intended to protect wearers against the effects of striking their head against stationary objects and incurring lacerations or other superficial injuries.

"Until now, there was no US safety standard for bump caps, despite growing demand for the product," said Stacey Simmons, Chair of ISEA's Head Protection Product Group and American's Sales Manager at Bullard . "Bump caps protect against minor bumps and scrapes, not impact from falling objects like hard hats, which is why they deserve a dedicated standard. The new ANSI/ISEA 100 bump cap standard provides clarity on protection levels while allowing workers to continue using the trusted products they rely on, with improved safety guidance."

ANSI/ISEA 100-2024 classifies industrial bump caps into two performance levels: Level 1 and Level 2. Both levels are intended to reduce the force of impact resulting from a worker generated impact to the head.

Level 1 bump caps are tested for penetration at the apex and a force transmission equivalent to 7.5 J at a single point on the front and at a single point on the back of the crown.

Level 2 bump caps are tested for penetration at the apex and a force transmission equivalent to 12.5 J at two points on the front and at two points on the back of the crown.

Accessories or replacement components, when installed, shall not cause the bump cap to fail the requirements of this standard. Chin straps, although optional, must be designed to breakaway at a reasonably low force to prevent strangulation.

"When a standard is referenced, it is usually (the European bump cap standard) EN812," said Greg Schrab, ISEA Trustee and President of Ergodyne . Schrab also led the effort from ISEA's Head Protection Group in developing the standard. "It's serviceable as a reference, but it has its limitations. Most notably, it doesn't address the concept of universal bump cap inserts. "ANSI/ISEA 100-2024 addresses this by adding various testing and language clarity that allows for inserts to meet the standard, accommodating the diverse needs of workers and various work scenarios."

The standard includes detailed guidance on instructions and marking, specifying that each bump cap shall be accompanied by manufacturers' instructions explaining the application(s) of use, proper method of size adjustment and fitting (including, if applicable, reverse wearing) and, guidelines for care and inspection.

"Bump caps are a vital component of comprehensive workplace head protection," said ISEA President & CEO Cam Mackey. "However, ANSI/ISEA 100-2024 is not a replacement for products covered by ANSI/ISEA Z89.1 , which provide an entirely different level of protection for a variety of similar and different hazards."

It's vital to note that use of protective bump caps should never be viewed as a substitute for good safety practices and engineering controls.

Bump caps are not intended to provide protection from hazards caused by falling or moving objects.

They are designed to reduce the amount of force transmitted to the wearer from worker-generated impacts to objects, but they cannot provide complete head protection from severe impact and penetration.

Moreover, alterations, attachments or additions of accessories may affect the performance of the bump cap.

Products covered under this standard that are not marked as FR have not been tested for Flame Resistance and may not provide protection when exposed to high heat or open flame.

A copy of ANSI/ISEA 100-2024 is available from ISEA online at https://safetyequipment.org/our-standards/ .

