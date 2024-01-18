International Schools Services (ISS) Reduces Time-Strain on Teachers with ISS EDUrecruit®

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Schools Services (ISS), a global leader in international education, is proud to announce the expansion of ISS EDUrecruit®, a comprehensive recruitment platform dedicated to connecting passionate educators with exciting teaching opportunities around the world.

Teaching internationally has many benefits for teachers looking to grow their career.

As the demand for high-quality education continues to grow globally, ISS recognizes the critical role educators play in shaping the future, while also understanding the time drain involved with researching, connecting, and interviewing. ISS EDUrecruit® is designed to streamline the job search process for educators, offering a user-friendly platform that facilitates connections between qualified teachers and reputable international schools. The all new recruitment platform combines all of the great qualities of a traditional teacher recruitment agency with powerful, digitally driven approaches to hiring, as well as professional development.

The EDUplatform effectively matches educators with openings while drastically reducing the time-strain on teachers when it comes to job searches. Educators are now able to view active openings from accredited schools around the globe, connect directly with school recruiters, apply for positions, and access thousands of hours of professional development and 70+ workshops all in one streamlined platform.

Weekly logins have grown nearly 200% since the 2023-2024 school year launch.

Beyond all of the core capabilities of the new EDUplatform, educators can also receive direct help from ISS expert staff who are here to make the hiring process as simple as possible. Whether through the platform or at one of ISS' numerous job fairs (both virtual and in-person), job seekers can easily access help and cut down on the time spent searching for that dream job.

"Connecting with ISS staff was incredible! The entire platform is well-organized, informative, and full of helpful, friendly staff members." - Current ISS EDUrecruit® Member

Interested educators can get started with ISS EDUrecruit® by signing up for a free or premium membership at https://iss.education/edurecruit.

About International Schools Services (ISS):

International Schools Services (ISS) is a nonprofit organization that has been at the forefront of international education for over 65 years. ISS is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and support to schools and educators worldwide.

For more information about ISS EDUrecruit® and to start your international teaching journey, visit iss.edu.

