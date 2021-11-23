International Scientific Advisors Announces Evrys Bio Awarded $34 Million from DoD

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Scientific Advisors (ISA), a tech-enabled marketplace that activates military veteran expertise to advance biomedical tech, has announced that client Evrys Bio has received a $34 million award from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to advance treatment for alphavirus, arenavirus, and filovirus infections.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chem Bio Technologies, Vaccines, and Therapeutics Division executed the $34.3 million contract with Evrys to develop a drug simultaneously effective against multiple high-risk viral agents. The proposed drug intends to improve disease survival after exposure to one or more viruses from three families: alphaviruses, arenaviruses, and filoviruses.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the DoD, is the official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosives).

Evrys Bio's broad-spectrum antiviral technology is based on the discovery that certain human proteins, called sirtuins, normally defend the human (host) cell from being invaded by pathogens. The novel drug will target the human SIRT-2 protein.

Dr. Eric Hanson MD, MPH, CEO of ISA, shared how the company supports clients in securing funding, "For organizations who seek to quickly and efficiently address global challenges in medical technology, biotech, healthcare, defense, and other key sectors, International Scientific Advisors offers high-specialized and well-trained Veteran biomedical talent. Our top-tier Scientific Advisors, combined with access to resources, data, and tools, help drive innovation, capture non-dilutive funding, and take new technologies to market. Our partnership with Evrys is a perfect example of the powerful impact ISA can have on our clients' success."

Founded on breakthrough discoveries made at Princeton University, Evrys Bio focuses on developing antivirals that engage a cell's intrinsic immunity to defend against infection.

Lillian Chiang, CEO of Evrys Bio, stated, "At Evrys Bio, we are developing broad-spectrum antivirals that engage the patient's own immunity to defend against viral infection. Our pipeline has therapeutic utility in multiple areas of significant unmet medical need. Dr. Hanson and the ISA team helped Evrys obtain non-dilutive funding for application of our technology to medical countermeasures. Our five-year partnership with ISA has yielded many unique funding opportunities and opened doors to business relationships with Department of Defense (DoD) researchers and DoD components personnel, such as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), ultimately helping us to secure this significant funding."

To access Evrys Bio's press release, click here. To learn more about International Scientific Advisors, please visit joinisa.io.

About International Scientific Advisors

International Scientific Advisors, Inc., a Techstars portfolio company, is a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, that leverages technology, training, and connectivity to power a marketplace for top-tier biomedical talent, providing access to military Veteran experts, resources, and support to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical tech. Learn more at joinisa.io

Contact:

Dr. Eric Hanson

[email protected]

+1 503.747.7326

SOURCE International Scientific Advisors