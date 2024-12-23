International Seaways Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) will replace Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASD: CNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 30. Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) are acquiring Consolidated Communications in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 30, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

International Seaways

INSW

Energy

Dec. 30, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Consolidated Communications

CNSL

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

