International Security Experts to Gather for 30th Annual Information Security Forum World Congress

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The range and complexity of information security threats continue to rise and organizations that fail to prepare now will struggle to handle the challenges later. To take advantage of emerging trends in both technology and cyberspace, businesses need to manage risks in ways beyond those traditionally handled by the information security function, since new attacks will impact not only technology, but business reputation and shareholder value. Unfortunately, organizations have difficulty assessing the risks versus the rewards. One thing that businesses must do is to ensure that they have standard security measures in place, and this means going beyond the implementation of the latest security tools.

To meet the need of organizations of all sizes, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is hosting its Annual World Congress in Dublin, Ireland, October 26-29, 2019. More than 1,000 cyber security experts are expected to attend to discuss the key security challenges and opportunities that organizations of all sizes are facing. Key topics of discussion will include cyber security in the boardroom, Threat Horizon 2022, managing risk and providing assurance, operational security, governance and management, architecture and systems development and human-centered security. ISF Member-led sessions will provide guidance on the ISF Tools Suite, including Information Risk Assessment Methodology 2 (IRAM2), Quantitative Information Risk Analysis (QIRA) and the latest ISF research.

"Now in its 30th year, our annual ISF World Congress provides the setting for attendees to discuss and find solutions to today's most significant cyber security challenges. Our flagship event offers attendees with the opportunity to hear presentations from world-renowned experts and the exclusive chance to gain insight into our latest ISF projects," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "Global organizations understand the many benefits the ISF brings. Our World Congress has become the setting where the industry-leading organizations and executives gather for a series of keynote presentations, workshops and networking sessions that allow attendees to share knowledge, best practices and thought leadership."

Over the annual, three-day event, attendees can enjoy presentations from ISF member speakers, as well as keynote sessions from the following:

Mary Aiken , Cyberpsychologist and Associate Professor

, Cyberpsychologist and Associate Professor Costas Markides, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship

Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship Sophie Hackford , Futurist

Futurist Peter Hinssen , Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Chris Hadfield , Astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station

Astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station James Arroyo , Director of the Ditchley Foundation

The ISF World Congress program places an emphasis on the role that the C-suite and Board of Directors can play in an organization's cyber security strategy. Business leaders recognize the enormous benefits of cyberspace—innovation, productivity, and engagement with customers. It is much more difficult to assess the risks versus the rewards, and then act from that understanding. Leading the enterprise to a position of readiness, resilience and responsiveness is the surest way to secure assets and protect customers, partners and employees. By adopting a realistic, broad-based, collaborative approach to cyber-security and resilience, government departments, regulators, senior business managers and information security professionals will be better able to understand the true nature of cyber-threats and respond quickly and appropriately.

For the tenth consecutive year, the event is opening its doors to a select number of non-Member organizations. This world class platform offers the opportunity to interact and build peer-to-peer relationships with senior global decision makers and share in the ISF experience. For more information, please visit the ISF website or if you are interested in attending this year's event, please email the Congress Management Team at congress@securityforum.org.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The ISF is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

