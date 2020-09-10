International Security Experts to Gather for 31st Annual Information Security Forum World Congress

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is hitting the world's economy hard, creating a high volume of uncertainty within organizations. The impact and disruption COVID-19 is having on organizations around the world is unprecedented, creating considerable challenges for supply chain management, business continuity and risk management. In the face of the worst global crisis in recent memory, security professionals need to be proactive to get ahead of impending incidents.

Although a great deal of focus and attention is directed towards supporting and protecting an organization during a time of significant disruption, proactive organizations are already pursuing opportunities and planning for the future. In an effort to help businesses prepare for an uncertain future, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is hosting its Annual World Congress (Digital 2020), which takes place November 15-19, 2020. For the first time, the ISF World Congress will be held virtually, providing a unique online, interactive global event experience, available in multiple time zones, allowing attendees to watch and participate in the full show at times that best suit their schedules.

"We are operating in a new world and one unrecognizable from last year. Society, commerce and our lives have been disrupted on a level not experienced by many generations," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "As countries implement exit strategies from lockdown, the fallout from COVID-19 has presented a complex set of interconnected factors, causing a ripple effect that impacts the global economy, every geographic region and all industry sectors. This cascade effect reaches deep into every organization."

Now in its 31st year, the annual event provides the setting for attendees to discuss and find solutions to today's most significant cyber security challenges. While the event will deliver a program with valuable content, opportunities to discuss and find solutions to current security challenges as well as gain practical advice from peers and leading industry experts from around the world, this year's conference will be broadcast across a variety of time zones, all around the world. Global cyber security experts will discuss the key security challenges and opportunities that organizations of all sizes are facing. Key topics of discussion will include cyber security in the boardroom, Threat Horizon 2023, effective risk management post pandemic, and human-centred security. ISF Member-led sessions will provide guidance on the new aligned ISF Tools Suite, quantitative risk analysis and the latest ISF research.

Over the four-day event, attendees can participate in almost 80 content-rich sessions from ISF member speakers and industry experts as well as keynote sessions from the following:

Sir Bob Geldof

Shoshana Zuboff

Dame Inga Beale

Dr. Hannah Fry

"Our Digital 2020 program places an emphasis on the role that the C-suite and Board of Directors can play in an organization's cyber security strategy," continued Durbin. "Whether budgets increase or decrease, risk management and security functions will need to prepare for long-term cost savings, redirection of investment and process efficiencies. The results of these and related benefits will need to be demonstrated to business leaders and stakeholders. Risk management will play a pivotal role in the success of organizations as they resume normal operations."

ISF Members will be able to have an unlimited number of employees participate in the Congress, wherever they are located, worldwide, presenting a unique opportunity for corporate security and risk teams to come together to hear first-hand from ISF analysts, experts and members. For more information about Digital 2020, please visit the ISF website or if you are interested in attending this year's event, please email the Congress Management Team at [email protected].

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The ISF is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

