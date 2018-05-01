International Shipping Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens a New Office in Mexico D.F.

MIAMI, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LILLY + Associates International (LILLY), a worldwide transportation firm based in Miami, is pleased to announce the recent opening of its office in Mexico D.F. This is the companies twelfth office strategically located around the globe and part of their exciting geographic expansion. With more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry, the company specializes in international transportation solutions, warehousing, distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and foreign trade zone operations.

"This is an exciting time for LILLY. The decision to expand our presence into Mexico will allow us to accommodate the rapid growth we have seen in the country," said LILLY + Associates President Nelson R. Cabrera. "Having this office in Mexico will offer value-added services to customers importing and exporting within the region."

Centrally located between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, the company's new office is located at Presidente Masaryk 111 Piso 1 Colonia Polanco V Seccion Delegacion Miguel Hidalgo CDMX CP 11560.

LILLY + Associates International's General Manager Alejandro Gonzalez Mendez has 19 years of experience including operations manager at the national level. The company's sales manager, Jennifer Blanquet Solorzano, has worked for several leading logistics companies, with her most recent role being Key Account Manager. Together their team plans to implement strategies geared towards maximizing customers profit margins by streamlining their supply chains.

"We continually push ourselves to offer more services globally. Our company's growth is no coincidence and our newest location is the accomplishment of the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Cabrera.

About LILLY + Associates International:

Founded in 1996, LILLY + Associates International is a freight forwarding company specializing in ocean freight. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida and operates wholly-owned offices in North America, South/Central America, Mexico and Asia. With employees and agents around the world, LILLY provides customers effective door-to-door transportation and logistics solutions. For more information about LILLY + Associates International, please visit www.shiplilly.com.

Media Contact Details:

Gabrielle Poelsma

305.513.9540 Ext. 2457

gpoelsma@shiplilly.com

Nelson R. Cabrera

305.513.9540 Ext. 2442

ncabrera@shiplilly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-shipping-company-lilly--associates-international-opens-a-new-office-in-mexico-df-300639779.html

SOURCE LILLY + Associates International

