International Singer/Songwriter HERVÉ COEUR Headlines "Voix Francophones" Concert Celebrating the International Day of Francophone Countries

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVÉ COEUR (HERVÉ), the award-winning international Haitian-born singer-songwriter, will headline a special concert on Monday, March 20th at 6:15 pm at the Cultural Center of the Lycée Français de New York honoring the International Day of Francophonie or French-speaking countries. Songs will be in French and Creole.

HERVÉ's masterful interpretation of popular song "L'Encre De Tes Yeux" ("The Ink of Your Eyes") by French icon Francis Cabrel is beautifully rendered in his award-winning musical short film. HERVÉ COEUR (HERVÉ), the award-winning international Haitian-born singer-songwriter.

Based in New York, HERVÉ has given concerts across the United States, at the United Nations, in India, and throughout Europe, most notably in France, where he has performed at L'Olympia, La Cigale, Le Trianon and Le Trabendo, among others. His music is vibrant and engaging, transcending the alternative music movement with a cross-cultural sensibility. He has shared the stage with The Temptations, Brian McKnight, Lisa Ekdahl, Eliane Elias, Geoffrey Oryema, Elisa, Ky-Mani Marley, The Fugees, Matisyahu and more.

Organized in partnership with the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), the concert of Francophones Voices will be emceed by Aline Afanoukoé, made famous by her "Hola Todos" greetings every morning on France Inter, France's main public service radio station, where she invites French listeners to discover new voices, trends and sounds.

Natu Camara, one of the brightest musical artists from the West African nation of Guinea will also be featured. Along with her multinational band, she brings her fresh new sound with a performance of her first solo recording "Dimedi," blending Afro-rock, pop and soul.

Concert de Voix Francophones

Monday, March 20 at 6:15 pm

Cultural Center

Lycée Français de New York

505 East 75th Street, NYC

Tickets, $30 – adults, free for children

Purchase tickets here.

For more information, visit: http://www.hervecoeur.com/.

