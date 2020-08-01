International Slumber Party Empowers 10,000 Young Women of Color

More than 10,000 women of color (WOC), ages 18 – 25 will come together for a FREE 24-hour virtual experience to celebrate and cultivate leadership, brilliance and divine purpose. The event theme, "Don't Sleep," is a bold declaration of each woman's commitment to live with intention, celebrate her unique beauty and always strive to unlock greatness.

Inspired by the nostalgia of a sleepover, the ISP will empower, engage, and cultivate its "Sister Diamonds" — a diverse mix of student leaders, recent grads, aspiring entrepreneurs, and early careerists – all of whom are on a mission to change the world.



