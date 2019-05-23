International Social Media Summit Marks 75th Event for Alliance Connection

DETROIT, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Connection Inc., a leading strategic marketing firm with an industry niche in promotional partnerships, influencer initiatives, public relations and experiential marketing is celebrating the completion of its 75th successful event.

Sun, Slime and Social Beach Party Sun, Slime and Social Creators & Families

The "Sun, Slime and Social" media summit, exclusive to Alliance Connection's #ACTastemaker Program, took place from May 6-10 at Karisma Hotels & Resorts Gourmet Inclusive® property, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. The event allowed more than 120 creators and their families to spend a week at the resort to collaboratively develop and publish social media content, attend workshops and enjoy personalized experiences throughout their stay. Creators shared updates, pictures and fun information about their stay to more than 44 million subscribers and followers, which resulted in nearly 3 million likes and over 12,000 comments. The resort experienced an astounding 3,000% increase in emails and calls from the previous week and 13,600 new followers on social media.

"We are thrilled to have executed our 75th event in such an impactful way, by delivering almost $2 million in media value for our client and surpassing all of their expectations," said Alliance Connection President Melissa Mango. "This year celebrates our 10th anniversary of connecting clients with brands and influencers through experiential marketing that truly engages consumers."

Based in Detroit and with satellite offices in Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston, Alliance Connection works with clients in the travel, entertainment and retail industries and has over 600 partners in their portfolio of brands and media partners. Their #ACTastemaker Program consists of 310 of the most sought-after and thoroughly-vetted creators and influencers, with a combined reach of over 289 million social media subscribers.

Contact: Melissa Pride-Fahs

215186@email4pr.com

508-948-5656

SOURCE Alliance Connection, Inc.