International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) presents tribute video to honor the legacy of the late David Bloom

10 Oct, 2023

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) is proud to present a special tribute video with Melanie Bloom, the wife of the late global news correspondent David Bloom, to honor his legacy and advocate for increased awareness and scientific research of conditions related to thrombosis. David was a renowned journalist and correspondent for NBC News who tragically passed away due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) while reporting in Iraq in 2003.

Watch the inspiring and heartfelt interview with Melanie Bloom, the wife of the late global news correspondent, David Bloom.
David was a fearless and dedicated journalist who brought the world's most critical stories to audiences worldwide. His untimely passing shocked the journalism community and brought attention to the devastating impact of thrombosis, commonly known as a blood clot, that often goes unrecognized until it's too late. To honor his memory and carry forward his legacy of awareness and advocacy, Melanie has graciously shared her experience in a special tribute video with the ISTH to tell David's story.

In this heartfelt interview, Melanie reflects on David's tremendous contributions to journalism, her family and the enduring impact of his work, even two decades later. She speaks passionately about the importance of raising awareness about thrombosis and the critical role of genetic testing in identifying those at risk.

Melanie also emphasizes the need for continued scientific research to advance the lives of people around the world, dedicating her advocacy efforts in alignment to the mission of the ISTH. Melanie's story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of recognizing and addressing thrombosis, a condition that affects millions of people globally.

Melanie's interview coincides with World Thrombosis Day, a global campaign of the ISTH aimed at raising awareness about thrombosis and its potentially life-threatening consequences. World Thrombosis Day, observed annually on October 13, serves as an opportunity for individuals and organizations worldwide to come together to promote education, prevention and research. As we approach World Thrombosis Day's 10th anniversary, the ISTH is honored to share Melanie's commitment to advancing the cause of thrombosis awareness and research. We encourage individuals and organizations to join us in commemorating this important day by spreading awareness and taking steps to protect their health.

To access the tribute video and learn more about the ISTH's efforts to combat thrombosis, please visit the World Thrombosis Day YouTube channel.  

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)
Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide medical and scientific professional Society dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 124 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

