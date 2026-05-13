International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Announces 2025 Winners Ghanaian/American Sam Opoku Takes Home the Overall Grand Prize

Judges included Jason Mraz, Tom Waits, Andy Grammer, Elle King, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sidewalk Prophets, Above & Beyond, Kristian Bush (Sugarland), Fantastic Negrito, Topic, and many more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) has announced the winners of its 2025 competition. This year's competition attracted approximately 13,000 entries from more than 120 countries, highlighting both emerging and established talent.

ISC 2025 Grand Prize Winner - Sam Opoku

For over two decades, the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) has been renowned as the premier songwriting competition in the world and has remained committed to discovering and supporting songwriters at all stages of their careers. By providing both aspiring and established artists with the opportunity to have their music heard by an elite group of Grammy Award winners, iconic artists, and influential music industry leaders, ISC continues to foster creativity and celebrate the art of songwriting.

For a complete list of judges, go to https://www.songwritingcompetition.com/judges.

ISC's top honor, the overall Grand Prize, is awarded to Sam Opoku, a Ghanaian/American songwriter and artist known for his authenticity and emotionally direct writing style. His remarkable winning song, "Old," contemplates getting older and finding the spark that makes you feel like a child at any age, despite the regrets of life. It is a masterclass in raw emotion, vulnerability, and songwriting craft – and it exemplifies the artistry and authenticity that ISC seeks to recognize.

Born in Ghana, West Africa, Opoku immigrated to the USA at the age of eight years old after his mother won the visa lottery, a significant achievement considering that the chance of selection is less than 1%. During high school, his passion for the arts propelled him to become a two-time Poetry Out Loud champion, sparking his interest in songwriting and music. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with some of his childhood inspirations, including Timbaland and Darkchild, which led him to write for artists Kehlani, Maroon 5, and Chris Brown. His creative curiosity is shaped by a broad range of influences, but the real magic of Opoku lies in his songwriting where he delivers deeply moving reflections on the human experience.

Opoku receives a prize package of $25,000 (USD), music equipment, services, and industry exposure, positioning him for a major breakthrough on the global stage. His win is not just a personal achievement but is also an example of the diverse voices redefining modern songwriting.

In addition to the Grand Prize, ISC honors a First, Second, and Third Place winner in 23 categories, and these winners represent the best in each field. Each category winner stood out for strong songwriting, originality, and execution within their genre and their talent deserves recognition among a highly competitive field.

"Every year, ISC reveals an inspiring new wave of songwriters whose music moves us, challenges us, and connects us," said Candace Avery, Founder and Director. "These winners have raised the bar yet again. We are honored to champion their work and excited to see where their music takes them next."

Sponsors include: Baby Audio; Capital Music Gear; Celebrity Access; Ghost Rocket; Gibson ; Godin Guitars; Graph Tech Guitar Labs; JZ Microphones; Lurssen Mastering; Modern Beats; Music Business Registry; Prodigy Camp; Play MPE; sE Electronics; Shure; Sonarworks; SongwritersdB; SongBay; Sweetwater; The Church Studio; The Online Recording Studio; Pressed Fresh Collective; Morley; Kyser; Booking-agent.io

For a winners list and to listen to the winning songs, go to: https://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners .

Entries are now open for ISC 2026. For more information and to enter, go to https://www.songwritingcompetition.com

Contact: Candace Avery

International Songwriting Competition

615.251.4441

[email protected]

www.songwritingcompetition.com

SOURCE International Songwriting Competition (ISC)