International SOS Government Medical Services Acquires Federal Staffing Resources to Expand Healthcare Workforce Capabilities

HOUSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International SOS Government Medical Services (INTL.SOS GMS), a leading provider of medical and health support solutions to the U.S. government and prime contracting community, announced the acquisition of Federal Staffing Resources (FSR) from Epic Staffing Group. The acquisition enhances INTL.SOS GMS's healthcare staffing capabilities and strengthens its support for federal, state, and local agencies across the U.S. and overseas.

Enhancing Government Healthcare and Workforce Support

With more than 20 years of experience, FSR provides healthcare workforce solutions for government and public health systems across the U. S. The company has deployed healthcare professionals to military treatment facilities (MTFs), Veterans Affairs hospitals, behavioral health programs, correctional health systems, and public health initiatives in more than 40 states. This acquisition expands INTL.SOS GMS's ability to deliver scalable, high-quality staffing and medical support to government and defense partners, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the health and readiness of those who serve.

Leadership Statements

"This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to deliver world-class healthcare and staffing support to those who serve and support the U.S. Government," said Martin Rudd, CEO of International SOS Government Medical Services. "FSR's proven expertise and reputation for excellence perfectly complement our expanding government medical operations. Together, we'll continue to advance innovative, high quality and scalable clinical solutions for our clients."

"We are proud to join International SOS, an organization that shares our commitment to quality and service excellence, we are excited about the future of our joint team" said Kim Toll, General Manager of Federal Staffing Resources.

About Federal Staffing Services

FSR, also known as Epic Government, provides healthcare workforce solutions for federal, state, and local government clients. With a national footprint spanning more than 40 states, FSR supports mission-critical medical and behavioural health programs for military, veteran, and public health agencies.

Learn more at www.fsrpeople.com.

About International SOS

Founded in 1985, International SOS is the world's leading health and security services company. With offices in over 90 countries, Intl.SOS partners with businesses, governments, institutions and INGOs to provide medical and security assistance, workforce health solutions, and emergency response support worldwide. Through Intl. SOS Government Medical Services, the company delivers mission-critical healthcare and staffing solutions to the U.S. government and prime contracting community.

Learn more at www.internationalsos.com.

SOURCE International SOS