International Space Station National Lab Sponsoring Diverse Set of Experiments Launching on SpaceX CRS-25

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide variety of research and technology development payloads sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory will soon launch to the orbiting laboratory. These payloads are among the more than 4,700 pounds of cargo onboard SpaceX's 25th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission (contracted by NASA), launching no earlier than 8:44 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 14, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The ISS National Lab-sponsored research on this mission is intended to bring value to our nation and stimulate a robust market in low Earth orbit. Payloads include research in the areas of biomedical and physical sciences, advanced materials, and fluid dynamics, along with technology demonstrations and student-led investigations. Examples include the following:

In the coming days, the ISS National Lab will share even more news highlighting these investigations and others that are part of the SpaceX CRS-25 mission. For a complete video and to learn more about all payloads sponsored by the ISS National Lab on SpaceX CRS-25, please visit our mission overview page.

Image: SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from SpaceX CRS-22

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org.

Media Contact:

Patrick O'Neill

904-806-0035

[email protected]

SOURCE ISS National Lab