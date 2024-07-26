INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE KICKS OFF MONDAY IN BOSTON

13th annual conference highlights space R&D to benefit humanity and foster commerce in space

BOSTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station Research and Development Conference ( ISSRDC )—the only conference dedicated exclusively to research and development on the International Space Station (ISS) and the growing market in low Earth orbit (LEO)—kicks off Monday, July 29, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

The conference agenda includes panel discussions with industry leaders, keynotes addressing topics pertinent to the space community, panels highlighting compelling opportunities in the LEO economy, lightning talks with space innovators, and valuable networking opportunities taking place July 30-August 1. Featured panels and speakers at ISSRDC 2024 include the following:

In a live downlink from the space station, four astronauts will provide insight into their daily routines, the research they support, and the impact this work has on humanity.

Jim Free , NASA associate administrator, will give a keynote on the critical importance of the space station and LEO economy, and Jinni Meehan , assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will provide an engaging policy perspective.

, NASA associate administrator, will give a keynote on the critical importance of the space station and LEO economy, and , assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will provide an engaging policy perspective. "Mistress of Machines" Kate Darling will give a keynote on the intersection of humans and robotics—a discussion of increasing importance as the space community embraces enhanced technologies in LEO and beyond.

will give a keynote on the intersection of humans and robotics—a discussion of increasing importance as the space community embraces enhanced technologies in LEO and beyond. Mike Roberts , ISS National Laboratory® chief scientific officer, and Jennifer Buchli , NASA chief scientist for the ISS Program, will moderate a session on trailblazing new frontiers in science on the space station, and a panel of ISS researchers will discuss the transformative biomedical research being done in space to benefit people on Earth.

, ISS National Laboratory® chief scientific officer, and , NASA chief scientist for the ISS Program, will moderate a session on in science on the space station, and a panel of ISS researchers will discuss the transformative biomedical research being done in space to benefit people on Earth. A plenary session with capital market leaders will discuss the "path forward" in space investment, and a fireside chat will highlight how innovative startups have leveraged the space station as a springboard for business success.

in space investment, and a fireside chat will highlight how have leveraged the space station as a springboard for business success. NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen will share his experience as NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 commander and will highlight the importance of shaping the future space workforce.

will share his experience as NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 commander and will highlight the importance of shaping the future space workforce. A fireside chat will showcase opportunities for students to launch research to the space station, and a panel session will discuss the significance of building a strong and diverse future workforce.

For Media:

The ISSRDC 2024 full agenda is on the conference website, where media will find all sessions and speakers.

is on the conference website, where media will find all sessions and speakers. Media wanting to attend the conference should contact Patrick O'Neill , public affairs outreach lead for the ISS National Lab, at [email protected] .

, public affairs outreach lead for the ISS National Lab, at Media wanting to watch a live feed of select sessions can view our conference livestream .

. Recordings of select sessions will be posted on the ISSRDC website in the days following the conference.

ISSRDC 2024 brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the orbiting laboratory. The four-day conference showcases the multiple ways the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in LEO.

ISSRDC is hosted by the ISS National Lab, which is managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™); NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS).

To download a high-resolution image for this release, click here .

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page .



International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory

Managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) 6905 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 500, Melbourne, FL 32940 • 321.253.5101 • www.ISSNationalLab.org

SOURCE International Space Station National Lab