International Speaker and Dental Consultant Cindy Ishimoto Published in DeW Life Magazine

WAILUKU, HI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrated International Speaker and Dental Consultant Cindy Ishimoto is excited to announce the publication of her latest article in the Autumn issue of DeW Life Magazine.

Cindy Ishimoto has over thirty-five years of experience in the dental industry as both a dental speaker and practice management consultant. Cindy's work focuses on establishing systems for dentists and their teams that balance serving patients, profitability and enjoyment of profession.

DeW Life is a women's lifestyle magazine for all women in dentistry with the stated goals "to inspire and highlight women in dentistry and to be true to our shared commitment of being our best in all things, using our gifts for others while taking care of ourselves."

In her new dental practice management article, entitled "There is No Balance! Only Choices", Cindy offers seven clarifying questions to help dentists and dental professionals develop a healthy work-life balance with their strengths and passions in mind.

According to Cindy, "Life is made up of the choices we make. The clearer I get about what I am passionate about, where I like to be, with whom I like to be, with whom I like to work, and what I like to teach and focus on — matching my core values, my mission, and my vision — the easier the choices become." Further, Cindy notes that "DeW Life magazine is an ideal publication in which to share this message with women in dentistry."

A copy of Cindy's DeW life article is featured on her Cindy Ishimoto articles page. For additional insights from this in-demand International Dental Speaker and Dental Practice Management Advisor subscribe to the Cindy Ishimoto blog .

About Cindy Ishimoto:

Cindy Ishimoto has over thirty-five years of experience in the dental industry, initially as an assistant and business auxiliary, then progressing to a management position, and now as an international dental consultant and speaker acknowledged by Dentistry Today as one of the leaders in dental consulting from 2006 through 2019. Her knowledge of all facets of dentistry, people skills, motivation and communication are reflected in her ability to teach and train. Cindy's love of people and dentistry enable her to share her enthusiasm to build successful, people-oriented businesses. Cindy can be reached at 808-375-7344 or online at the Cindy Ishimoto website .

SOURCE Cindy Ishimoto