LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Spice, www.intspice.com a leading manufacturer of private label spices, custom blends & seasoning and co-packing services is proud to announce a significant investment in cutting-edge machinery designed to revolutionize its spice packing operations. This strategic initiative marks a pivotal moment in their commitment to enhancing efficiency, speed, and scalability.

International Spice Invests in State-of-the-Art Machinery to Enhance Spice Packing Efficiency and Scale Operations Post this Doypack Machine

The newly acquired spice packing machine boasting advanced functionality in bags and pouches of any size has the ability to pack all types of spices, seasoning and herbs at a high speed. It features include an elevator lift, automatic scale, and a fully extended auger system to name a few, which is set to transform the way International Spice handles spice packing. This investment reflects International Spice, www.intspice.com dedication to maintaining high standards of quality, packing fresh spices while meeting growing market demands.

"With the installation of our new Doypack Machinery, we are poised to significantly increase our production capacity and streamline our packing processes," said Eli Rotstein, President at International Spice. "This technology not only accelerates our operations but also ensures freshness and consistency in every pack, aligning perfectly with our commitment to excellence."

The benefits of this investment extend beyond operational efficiency. By leveraging this state-of-the-art machinery, International Spice anticipates a notable reduction in lead times and an enhanced ability to meet customer orders promptly. This positions International Spice to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and expand its footprint in the private label and co-packing industry.

As International Spice continues to innovate and adapts to new market dynamics including Gen Z consumer demands, the integration of this Doypack machinery underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional fresh products to their clients and global consumers alike. International Spice remains committed to sustainable growth and meeting the evolving needs of the CPG trending markets and all its valued customers.

For more information about International Spice, please visit www.intspice.com.

About International Spice: For the past 35 years, International Spice has serviced retail grocers, boutique stores, food distributors, and fine restaurants across the United States. We are SQF Certified, FDA approved and kosher certified. Our specialties are private label spices, custom blends, and co-packing services. We pride ourselves on having the ability to pack our spices in various sizes from pouches to kraft bags, and from small shakers to large containers to meet customer requirements.

SOURCE International Spice