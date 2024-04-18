International Sports Sciences Association Goes Green: Transitioning from Paper to Digital Certificates

PHOENIX, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to building industry-leading fitness and wellness curriculum and enhancing student experiences while also prioritizing environmental sustainability, the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) has announced a transition from paper certificates to digital certificates. Responding to feedback from students and alumni who expressed concerns about the environmental impact of paper certificates, ISSA has evaluated digital options and is pleased to be offering a more sustainable solution. Effective immediately, ISSA will exclusively provide digital certificates to all graduates upon course completion.

"We have heard from thousands of students around the world concerning paper certificates, and we listened," said Gary Reinersman, Chief Technology Officer with the International Sports Sciences Association. "By transitioning to digital certificates, not only are we reducing our environmental footprint, but we are also improving the experience for our students by providing them with a more efficient way to showcase their certifications to potential employers."

With digital certificates, ISSA graduates will have the convenience of accessing and sharing their certifications electronically, anytime, anywhere. Generally, within 48 hours following course completion, graduates will be able to print their certificates at home, should they prefer to have a physical copy as well.

Additionally, ISSA is working on an initiative to further enhance the functionality of digital certificates. By July 2024, graduates will have the ability to easily share their certifications on social media, validate their credentials to employers and embed their certificates in email signatures and on websites.

"We continue to be excited about the upcoming changes to our digital certificates and are confident they will provide our students with a refreshed and improved experience," added Reinersman. "We will keep our students updated as these enhancements become available."

For any ISSA students who are incarcerated while completing a course, ISSA will make a special accommodation and distribute a paper certificate as required.

