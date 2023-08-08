International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) Launches New Division, ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy and Debuts Yoga 200 Online Teacher Training Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISSA International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications for over 30 years, is excited to announce the establishment of a new division, ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy. Alongside this launch, the Academy is introducing Yoga 200 , a 200-hour, Yoga Alliance-approved online yoga teacher training course.

ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy

"At ISSA, we aim to provide individuals aspiring to teach yoga with a top-quality, comprehensive, affordable, and flexible option that offers the esteemed Yoga Alliance accreditation," says ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant. "Through the establishment of ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy, we have developed a 200-hour online course led by renowned yoga experts to help people achieve their goal of becoming certified yoga instructors," Wyant continued.

Yoga 200 is the premier Yoga Alliance-approved 200-hour online yoga teacher training course, designed with flexible scheduling options. This stress-free approach allows participants to gain extensive knowledge in yoga at their own pace, providing them with the confidence to lead yoga classes upon completion.

"As more individuals incorporate yoga into their lives as their primary or complementary form of exercise, or even as a side hustle, we wanted to offer a course with unparalleled education," says Erika Weiss, General Manager of ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy. "Our program allows participants to deepen their yoga practice, share their love for yoga with others, and make a meaningful impact in the world on a self-paced schedule," Weiss continued.

By enrolling in the Yoga 200 course, individuals can establish a strong foundation to pursue a professional career in yoga. The program encourages a deeper connection with oneself, providing participants with the necessary tools to create transformative yoga experiences for their future students.

Thoughtfully divided into ten modules, Yoga 200 covers Teaching & Cueing Principles for Hatha and Vinyasa-style classes, Sequencing, Anatomy & Physiology, Meditation & Pranayama, Yoga History & Philosophy, Ethics, Professional Development, and Yoga Asanas, plus it provides graduates with a Signature 37-pose foundational Yoga Class so that they can begin teaching immediately.

Participants can also interact with Yoga 200's renowned yoga instructors, Alex Artymiak , E-RYT-200, Angel DeSantis , RYT-500, E-RYT-500, Buddy Macuha , E-RYT-500, Andrew Sealy , RYT-200, and Vasu Dudakia , Ayurvedic Practitioner, via live weekly Virtual Study Studio sessions allowing for in-depth instruction and feedback. These sessions are recorded and available for on-demand access.

For more information and to register, visit https://yoga.issaonline.com .

About the International Sports Sciences Association:

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

Media contact:

Robin Diamond

[email protected]

3059035444

SOURCE ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy