International Spy Museum's Popular Espionage Podcast, SpyCast, joins the CyberWire Network

FULTON, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire and the International Spy Museum announced today that the museum's popular, long-running podcast, SpyCast , has joined the rapidly growing CyberWire Podcast Network . Hosted by International Spy Museum Historian and Curator Dr. Andrew Hammond, SpyCast puts listeners in the room for fascinating conversations with the spy chiefs, mole hunters, defectors, covert operators, analysts, cyberwarriors, and technologists working in the unseen and high-stakes world of intelligence and espionage. Upcoming episodes of SpyCast include conversations with NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence & Security, David Cattler, and Joe Weisberg, the creator and executive producer of the FX television series The Americans.

"I'm a huge fan of SpyCast, and it's very exciting to bring this powerful and thought-provoking podcast to our network," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "The International Spy Museum's extraordinary collection is well-known around the world, but what people don't often see is that behind the engaging exhibitions, is an intimate connectivity to the rich diversity of people and organizations that make up the global intelligence community and the history-makers of the world of espionage. SpyCast is a chance for listeners to hear the voices behind the stories we could only ever wonder about."

"As we continue to expand SpyCast's brand and reach to meet a growing public interest in how intelligence and espionage influences world history and today's headlines, we wanted to find a podcast network that would appreciate our unique perspective and help us realize our long-term vision for the show," shared International Spy Museum Historian and Curator Dr. Andrew Hammond. "The CyberWire is expert in everything podcast related, so we are incredibly fortunate to learn from its team and join its deep and varied bench of trusted resources."

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

About the International Spy Museum

The International Spy Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, is the only public museum in the United States to lift the veil on the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage and intelligence from a global perspective. The mission of the International Spy Museum is to educate the public about espionage and intelligence in an engaging way and to provide a context that fosters understanding of their important role and impact on current and historic events. The Museum's collection chronicles the history of espionage, from its inception to the modern-day challenges facing intelligence professionals worldwide in the 21st century. The original Spy Museum opened in 2002. Its new, expanded building and all-new exhibitions opened in May 2019 to much acclaim.

For more information, please visit spymuseum.org .

