International Stability Operations Association Announces New Board Chairman

International Stability Operations Association

07 Dec, 2023, 16:29 ET

LTG Mick Bednarek, USA (Ret), Vice President of Strategic Outreach for Fluor's Mission Solutions Business Group, will lead the Board of Directors of the stability industry association

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023  /PRNewswire/ --The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) today announced that LTG Mick Bednarek, USA (Ret), has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds John Gastright, Jr. who has served as Chairman since November 2022.

LTG Bednarek (Ret) is the vice president of Strategic Outreach for Fluor Corporation's Mission Solutions group. He is responsible for global engagement strategies across U.S. Government agencies and Interagency activities. Prior to his role in Strategic Outreach, Bednarek directed Fluor's Defense business line providing scalable, rapid response contingency logistics, life support services, and construction for military, humanitarian, and disaster-response missions worldwide, including the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP), Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP), Professional Technical Services, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) requirements.

Bednarek retired from the U.S. Army in 2015 after nearly 40 years of military service. For his last military assignment, he served 26 months as the Senior Defense Official in Iraq and Chief of the Office of Security Cooperation in Baghdad. Bednarek has served in a wide variety of senior command and staff positions in the United States, Middle East, Pacific, and Europe.

Bednarek received his MS degree from Troy State University and his undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University. He also attended the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, as well as the U.S. Army War College. Additionally, he is a Joint Staff Senior Fellow for the National Defense University, and is an active member of the Unites States Global Leadership Coalition based in Washington, DC.

"I'm honored to follow in John Gastright's footsteps as ISOA Board Chairman," Bednarek said. "At a time of increasing instability around the globe, the leadership of ISOA and its member companies takes on an even more critical role for our collective business partners. My goal as Chairman is to support the association's efforts to expand its membership base while ensuring we continue to deliver valuable member benefits as a strong, ethical liaison between the private sector and government."

About ISOA

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

SOURCE International Stability Operations Association

