International Stability Operations Association Announces New VP of Membership

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) announces that Matthew Busby has joined the organization as Vice President of Membership. Busby will be responsible for guiding all aspects of membership, from recruitment and onboarding to engagement and retention for the Association.

Matthew Busby

Busby has 20 years of experience in marketing, business development and customer experience. Prior to joining ISOA, Matt spent 14 years with the Professional Services Council, where he most recently served as Director of Membership, supporting the work of federal contractors. With a focus on data-driven insights and member feedback, he implemented a range of innovative strategies to improve the member experience, increase retention rates, and drive growth for the organization. Additionally, he has held customer facing roles with the National Automobile Dealers Association and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Matt is a native of West Columbia, SC and holds a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communication from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt Busby to the ISOA team as we continue to grow," said Howie Lind, president and executive director of ISOA. "ISOA will benefit from his commitment to building strong communities and empowering members to achieve their goals. He will be a trusted advisor to members and stakeholders alike as we expand ISOA's activities to meet the needs of our members."

About ISOA:

International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

