International Stability Operations Association Presents Global Impact Awards

International Stability Operations Association Announces Global Impact Awards

Three Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented for Outstanding Support of the Stability Sector

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to three individuals who have made significant contributions to the stability sector, including two awards for Superior Achievement in Government Service and one award to an individual who has provided outstanding leadership to the Association and its member companies. Each award winner has worked to ensure that their stability operations partners have received as much support as possible, ensuring that ISOA companies can provide mission-essential services to the U.S. Government and allies abroad.

Scott Calisti , former Director for Contract Policy, Office of the Principal Director, Defense Pricing and Contracting, Defense Acquisition and Sustainment, received a Government Lifetime Achievement Award. In that role he oversaw the development of new, innovative acquisition guidance and policies and ensured the currency of existing policy to support a response acquisition system. Mr. Calisti has recently started a new position at the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.





Colonel Karen A. F. Landale, U.S. Air Force, former Chief of Contingency Contracting Policy, Defense Pricing and Contracting, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment received a Government Lifetime Achievement Award. In that role, she was responsible for the development of effective contracting policy for the Department of Defense contingency operations. Colonel Landale recently left this post to become the Deputy Director of Contracting at Hanscom Air Force Base.





Greg Craddock, CEO, Patriot Group International and former Chairman of the ISOA Board of Directors received a Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award. As CEO of Patriot Group International, Mr. Craddock provides strategic vision and direction to the organization and provides operational leadership to ensure that the company delivers consistent, outstanding services to customers while achieving its financial goals. Mr. Craddock has also served for many years with ISOA, both as the Chairman of the Board and on the Advisory Council.

Global Achievement Awards Presented to ISOA Member Companies

Fifteen Global Achievement Awards were presented to ISOA member companies for their extraordinary achievements in stability and contingency operations.

Five Vanguard Awards were presented to companies in recognition of overall outstanding achievement in stability, contingency, disaster or recovery operations. Examples of transparency, accountability, ethical conduct and respect for human rights—hallmarks of ISOA member companies—were important factors in making the award selections. Awards were presented to the following companies:

Amentum

International SOS

Cherokee Nation Management and Consulting

Vighter

Precision Talent Solutions

Four organizations received awards for their outstanding efforts in support of Afghanistan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) and Refugee Resettlement Operations in the U.S. and internationally. Awards were presented to the following companies:

KBR

KVG

ACCL International

FGi Solutions

Three organizations received awards for Innovation, developing new or more technologically advanced approaches to challenges in the stability industry, improving efficiency, effectiveness and overall program performance. Awards were presented to the following companies:

Vectrus

Planate Management Group

SEON

Three organizations received Women, Peace, and Security Awards for their outstanding commitment and performance in including women for conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict stabilization efforts in accordance with the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017. Awards were presented to the following organizations:

Constellis

AMS Integrated Solutions

Eagle Online Academy

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit

stability-operations.org.

