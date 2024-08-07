International Students Nearly 10% of Westlake University's Diverse Undergraduate Class of 2028

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake University proudly welcomed its most diverse undergraduate class to date during the annual New Undergraduate Student Convocation on Aug. 4 at the Auditorium on Yungu Campus. International students comprise approximately 10% of this year's cohort, the third in the university's history, and represent four countries: the U.S., the Philippines, Kazakhstan, and Sweden. This milestone reflects Westlake University's commitment to fostering inclusivity and a global community in higher education.

Eight international students joined Westlake University this year from the United States, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, and Sweden, alongside our 90 Chinese students.

The event marked the official start of the academic journey for the university's Class of 2028, with an elaborately planned agenda that gathered esteemed guests, faculty, current students, and the incoming cohort.

The ceremony commenced promptly at 9 a.m., with Prof. Li Deng, vice president of Westlake University, serving as the host.

Prof. Yigong Shi, president of Westlake University, delivered a heartfelt opening speech, inspiring the new students with his vision for their academic and personal growth. In his talk, Shi told the incoming freshmen, "The path to pursuing dreams is long and, at times, endless. How can you achieve the greatest value in the direction of your dreams? I believe it comes down to one word: 'action.' Dare to dream, and dare to work, venture, and strive for your dreams to fully experience the brilliance of life."

Prof. Shi added that as the Paris Olympics are underway, and the younger generation cherishes more the Olympic spirit of "mutual understanding, long-lasting friendship, unity, and fair competition", at Westlake, we also advocate having a global mindset and embracing diversity and inclusiveness.

The academic community was represented by Prof. Huayi Chen, who enlightened the new students with words of wisdom and guidance from a faculty perspective. He was followed by current student representative Siyuan Chen, enrolled in 2023, who shared with the audience her experiences and tips for navigating university life.

New student representative Yang Wang took the stage next, voicing the aspirations and excitement of the incoming class. "Let's be brave to admit that we don't know. Let's be willing to say, 'You are right.' Let's be courageous to ask why. Let's push ourselves beyond the familiar and the comfortable, forging ahead to explore the future by the light of stars and advancing civilization by expanding the boundaries of knowledge!" This marked a poignant moment as the torch of learning and innovation was symbolically passed to the new students.

A highlight of the event was the Entrance Ceremony, where the new students officially set foot into the university community, symbolizing the start of their academic journey at Westlake University.

The convocation concluded with a group photo session, capturing the memorable event and the vibrant, diverse community of Westlake University.

This convocation ceremony marked a significant occasion for the university and its students, setting a tone of excellence and community for the academic year ahead. As Westlake University continues to grow and evolve, the Class of 2028 is poised to contribute to its legacy of innovation, research excellence, and academic distinction.

SOURCE Westlake University