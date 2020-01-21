International Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International students in Panama will have an opportunity this week to talk with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:35 a.m. EST Friday, Jan. 24, on NASA television and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will answer questions from students pre-K through 12th grade from the International School of Panama and middle school students from other schools in Panama City. The International School of Panama is a non-profit, independent school which serves students from more than 40 countries including the United States and receives support from the U.S. Embassy.

The event will be held at International School of Panama, Golf Club Road Cerro Viento Rural, San Miguelito, Panama City. Media interested in covering should contact Daymar Guzman at dguzman@isp.edu.pa or +507-6581-7282.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

