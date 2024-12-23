International Success Fuels the Desire for National Revival as Time to Revive Gathers Believers from All 50 states in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A corporate plea is going out to the Church in America to gather together January 9-12th in Elkhart, IN, at the RV Hall of Fame. The body of Christ is uniting from all 50 states with one goal: to prepare for a nationwide call of repentance that leads to a national move of God.

Time to Revive, founded by Kyle Lance Martin [Middleberry, IN], has seen this kind of transformation in Malawi, Africa, from the message of repentance.

Road of Repentance

"While in Malawi, Africa, we witnessed government officials call a nation to repent, and the fruit of repentance led to healing and transformation in the land. We believe the same thing can happen for the United States, and it's special to be calling the Church of America together where it all began in Indiana…"

Time to Revive, a 17-year-old ministry, has been equipping believers all over the world to share the Gospel. What was birthed in Indiana 10 years ago during a 52-day revival has led to thousands coming to know the Lord through outreaches in 17 states, 96 nations, and three territories studying the Bible through the two-year "reviveSCHOOL" study.

The event is gaining support from local and national government leaders and churches. Lt. Governor-Elect Micah Beckwith, House of Representatives Joanna King, Burundi Ambassador to the U.S. Jean Bosco Barege, Malawi Ambassador to the U.S. Esme Chombo, The Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs (Malawi) Rev. Brian Kamwendo, and Turning Point USA's Lucas Miles all plan to attend.

Phil Byars, Lead Pastor at Elkhart Bible Church, encouraged locals to attend "....what we're hoping for is not just an area revival…but a national revival and maybe even an international revival."

Believers across the United States and the world will be uniting together January 9-12th, 2025, at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, IN, for what could be the start of revival, through the message of repentance in America. You can be a part of this gathering by registering at reviveunitedstates.com or emailing [email protected]. Use code "revive" to waive the registration fee now until January 8th.

