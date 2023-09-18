International Supermodel and Bestselling Author Maye Musk Shares Life-Changing Lessons In Exclusive New Mindvalley Program

News provided by

Mindvalley

18 Sep, 2023, 11:25 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindvalley, the world's most powerful transformation platform with 20 million followers, is proud to welcome supermodel and bestselling author Maye Musk to its roster of visionary teachers. Musk, the oldest Sports Illustrated model to grace its cover, is a bestselling author, dietitian and scientist. Her Mindvalley program (known as a quest) "Maye Musk's 5 Rules of Life" encapsulates her five guiding principles for achieving unconditional success in work, family, and life, regardless of age.

Continue Reading
Maye Musk 5 Rules of Life Quest Trailer
Maye Musk 5 Rules of Life Quest Trailer

Beginning this month, Musk will take members on a fascinating life journey, learning from her experiences as she escaped an abusive relationship, built a nutrition empire, achieved international supermodel status, raised three successful children (Elon Musk, Tosca Musk and Kimbal Musk) as a single mother, and embraced the aging process with grace and vitality. Her quest is a valuable addition to Mindvalley's diverse portfolio of 70+ programs, designed to elevate various aspects of life, including career, wealth, health, and relationships.

A Champion Against Sexism & Ageism
An advocate for various social issues, sexism and ageism are two that are close to Musk's heart. In a recent survey by Niix, it was revealed that "39% of women think they're made to feel passed their sell-by date after 40, and 35 percent of women feel as though they should have "made-it" career wise by this age". Musk, however, believes you must redefine aging for yourself.

"At fifteen, as a model, I was told I'd be done by eighteen, and at seventy-one, I became the biggest model I've ever been. What I've learned is that you can always find a way. You can always make another plan," said Musk. "Women don't have to slow down as they age. I'm running like a speeding bullet. Exploring everything, having fun, working more than ever."

While Musk is passionate about equality and instilling confidence in women, this quest is an invitation for anyone seeking to enrich their lives in 5 key areas: Aging Gracefully, Resilience, Reinvention, Family, and Relationships.

Mindvalley's Transformative Quests
Mindvalley Quests have a track record of delivering 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with compelling storytelling, world-class teachers, advanced learning theory and a vibrant community. Visit mindvalley.com/mayemusk for more information on Musk's new program and learn from one of the world's most accomplished business leaders, conscious parents and supermodels.

About Mindvalley, Inc:
Mindvalley is the world's most powerful transformation platform that helps people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide leading-edge personal growth programs from today's brightest teachers to create a more conscious and connected world. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, leading teachers, learning theory and community. Mindvalley reaches more than 190 countries and has a collective community of 20 million fans. Visit Mindvalley.com, and follow us on Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for life-changing teachings.

Media Contact: Gwen Nathan, [email protected]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213673/Mindvalley_5RL_Quest_Trailer___CP.mp4

SOURCE Mindvalley

Also from this source

International Supermodel and Bestselling Author Maye Musk Shares Life-Changing Lessons In Exclusive New Mindvalley Program

Work Less, Optimize Your Career And Say Goodbye to the 5 Day Work Week: The Mindvalley AI Summit Brings The Best in Tech Under One Roof

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.