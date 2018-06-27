International Superstar And Seven-Time Grammy Award Winner Gloria Estefan Partners With Will And Ozzie Areu At Areu Bros

"I am so excited to be part of this incredible creative team," said Estefan. "In today's world, visibility is more important than ever, and I'm fortunate enough to now have a platform through Will and Oz to shine a spotlight on stories, talented artists, writers, and producers. In the midst of this seismic shift in society and culture, Areu Bros. is the game-changer for female and minority voices and innovators."

"We are honored to welcome aboard Gloria Estefan, one of the most iconic and legendary American artists, who created so many groundbreaking sounds for so many moments in time," said Ozzie Areu, Chairman and CEO of Areu Bros. "Gloria has always been a strong and empowering voice for the female and Latino communities, and we can't wait for her to use that voice to find new voices," said Will Areu, Co-Chairman of Areu Bros. "As first generation Cuban Americans, my family and I have been fortunate to travel on the trail that Gloria blazed, showing us that there is no ceiling to human potential."

Gloria Estefan has achieved worldwide success over the course her 30+ year career. She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has had 38 #1 hits across the Billboard charts, making her the single most successful Latin crossover performer in music history. As one of the most revered Hispanic female voices in the world, Gloria was the first Cuban-American singer-songwriter to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, which spotlights the extraordinary careers of artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and shaped culture in America. In 2016 she, along with husband Emilio, were the first married couple to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama. Gloria has received numerous awards and honors, including The American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award of Merit and the National Music Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award and over her illustrious career, has performed for five prior U.S Presidents, two Popes and several heads of state. In addition, she is an entrepreneur, having amassed an enterprise that includes several real estate holdings, a globally-recognized Music Publishing company, five restaurants, and two hotels.

The Areu family founded Areu Bros. to create a multi-faceted media company encompassing music, tech, film and television.

