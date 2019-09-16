International Superstar Christina Aguilera Announces Ten Additional Dates For Christina Aguilera: The Xperience At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience is a multi-sensory immersive experience engaging the audience with enigmatic vocals, spectacular visuals and surprising scents. Christina brings her audience through a journey of her music, showcasing some of her global hits including "Genie in a Bottle," "Beautiful," "Dirrty" "Lady Marmalade" and "Ain't No Other Man."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. A limited number of meet and greets will also be available. The ten performances going on sale are:

Dec. 2019: 27, 28, 30, 31

Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29

March 2020: 4, 5, 6

A limited number of tickets and VIP packages are available for the following previously-announced performances:

Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28

Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5

General ticket prices begin at $40 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/Xtina or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. with the exception of the New Year's Eve show on Tuesday, Dec. 31, which will begin at 10 p.m.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check here for details.

Additionally, Christina Aguilera, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Christina Aguilera: The Xperience at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to The Shade Tree, Southern Nevada's only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, servicing many who are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking.

‪Christina Aguilera‪ is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Christina Aguilera, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

