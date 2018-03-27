International Superstar Lana Del Rey To Receive ASCAP Global Impact Award; Grammy-Winning Rockers Portugal. The Man To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard Award At 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards On April 23rd

Lana Del Rey is a multiplatinum, chart-topping, singer, songwriter, and paradigm-shifting visionary. The three-time Grammy-nominated, record-shattering artist has achieved both commercial and critical success. Four of Del Rey's albums have ascended into the top 2 of the Billboard 200 charts, and she has reached the Billboard Hot 100 charts 11 times, including her top 10 hit, "Summertime Sadness." She rounds out her glamorous repertoire with highly notable musical contributions to film, including the sweeping "Young & Beautiful" for 2013's The Great Gatsby, and the Golden Globe nominated "Big Eyes" for the 2014 film Big Eyes. Del Rey's latest full release, Lust for Life, debuted atop the Billboard 200 last summer, and her debut album Born to Die spent its 300th week on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year, becoming one of only three female-led albums to achieve this feat in the chart's history.

In the midst of the continued success of their multi-platinum single "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man is a chart-topping indie rock group that has built an impressive catalog of eight albums in just ten years. "Feel It Still" catapulted the group into the mainstream—aside from garnering 600 million streams and a top 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the track shattered records on the Alternative Songs chart, commanding the #1 position for 22 weeks, the most weeks to date. The band's latest single "Live In the Moment" is currently #1 at Alternative Radio.

ASCAP President Paul Williams commented: "Although Lana Del Rey is the recipient of the ASCAP Global Impact Award this year, her sparkling soundscapes and crisp storytelling are anything but of this world. Lana's art allows us to step into a technicolor dream, where endless possibility is the only rule. Lana casts an ethereal glow across all she touches, leaving us all excited for whatever spellbinding path she ventures on next."

Williams continued: "Portugal. The Man have transformed their electrically charged psychedelic rock into a platform for their earnest take on the state of the world. They have honed a sound that has achieved massive success without compromise, and it is our honor to bestow them with the ASCAP Vanguard Award, which recognizes their unique ability to keep pushing music forward."

The ASCAP Global Impact Award recognizes the enduring worldwide popularity of ASCAP members and their music. The ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizes the impact of outstanding ASCAP members who are shaping the future of American music. In receiving the award, Portugal. The Man will join a select group of American music's forward thinkers, including Arcade Fire, Band of Horses, Beastie Boys, Beck, Björk, Diplo, fun., Jack Johnson, Kate Nash, The Killers, Meghan Trainor, Modest Mouse, Nine Inch Nails, Sara Bareilles, The Strokes and Walk the Moon.

The invite-only ASCAP Pop Music Awards, which celebrate the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most performed pop songs of 2017, will feature exclusive performances in addition to other notable VIP guests.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is a three-time Grammy nominated American singer/songwriter. Her music has been noted by critics for its stylized cinematic quality, glamour and melancholia and its references to 1950s and 1960s Americana. Her debut album, Born To Die, was released in January 2012 and charted at #1 on the official UK Album Chart, peaked at #2 on the US charts and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012. Her extended play Paradise followed, garnering Del Rey's first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Ultraviolence (2014), her third studio album, became her first to reach #1 in the US. In 2015, she released her fourth studio album, Honeymoon. Del Rey's fifth studio album, Lust For Life, was released on July 21st and debuted atop the Billboard 200 last summer. The album, which featured guest appearances by A$AP Rocky, Stevie Nicks, Sean Lennon, and Playboi Carti, received critical acclaim and became her second to reach #1 in the US while also reaching the top ten in almost every other country it charted in. Lana is currently on a worldwide tour, FROM LA TO THE MOON, in support of the record. Born to Die recently spent its 300th week on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year, becoming one of only three female-led albums to achieve this feat in the chart's history.

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man took 2017 by the horns after a considerably long gap, especially for a band that has dropped roughly an album a year since 2006. When lead singer John Gourley found his dad's ticket stub from the original 1969 Woodstock music festival, he realized that, in the same tradition of bands from that era, Portugal. The Man needed to speak out about the world crumbling around them. The band made a seemingly crazy decision: they took three years of work they had done on an album called Gloomin + Doomin and threw it out, going back to the studio to work with John Hill, Danger Mouse and longtime collaborator Casey Bates. In this newfound creative territory, the album that became WOODSTOCK rolled out naturally. Fast forward to present day and it was impossible to escape the album's first single "Feel It Still." the multi-platinum certified hit which reigned at #1 at nearly all radio formats, including Top 40, Pop and Alternative, where the song held the chart's top spot for a mind-blowing 22 weeks — breaking the record for most weeks at #1 and receiving accolades from Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone. The band kicked off 2018 with another achievement for "Feel It Still"— their first ever Grammy Award.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 650,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-superstar-lana-del-rey-to-receive-ascap-global-impact-award-grammy-winning-rockers-portugal-the-man-to-be-honored-with-ascap-vanguard-award-at-2018-ascap-pop-music-awards-on-april-23rd-300620404.html

SOURCE ASCAP

Related Links

http://www.ascap.com

